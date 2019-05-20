63°F
Nation and World

Man charged in 8-year-old girl’s kidnapping in Texas

The Associated Press
May 20, 2019 - 7:47 am
 

FORT WORTH, Texas — A man has been charged in the abduction of an 8-year-old girl who was snatched from a street in Fort Worth, Texas, as she walked with her mother.

Fort Worth police say the girl was found safe Sunday, about eight hours later, at a hotel in nearby Forest Hill.

Police say 51-year-old Michael Webb was arrested on an aggravated kidnapping charge. He is being held without bond.

Officer Buddy Calzada says a man grabbed the girl Saturday evening and sped away with her in a car. Police released surveillance video of the car . Police found Webb and the girl at the hotel after witnesses reported seeing the car there.

She was taken to a hospital.

Online records don’t an attorney representing Webb who can speak on his behalf.

