109°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Nation and World

Man charged with rape of girl, 10, who traveled for abortion

By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS and JULIE CARR SMYTH Associated Press
July 13, 2022 - 1:53 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was arraigned Wednesday in Ohio on charges of raping a 10-year-old girl whose case drew national attention following a doctor’s comments that the child had to travel to Indiana for an abortion because of new restrictions in her home state after the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent landmark ruling.

The suspect’s arraignment came days after some conservatives, including Ohio’s Republican governor and attorney general, had raised questions about whether the case was real. Democratic President Joe Biden had highlighted the case last week at the signing of an executive order aimed at protecting access to abortion.

A detective testified Wednesday that Columbus police learned about the girl’s pregnancy through a referral by Franklin County Children Services that was made by her mother on June 22, and that she had an abortion in Indianapolis on June 30, The Columbus Dispatch reported.

An Indianapolis physician who provides abortion services, Dr. Caitlin Bernard, had told The Indianapolis Star that an abortion had been provided for such a child because the girl couldn’t get the abortion in Ohio under a newly imposed state ban on abortions at the first detectable “fetal heartbeat.” A judge lifted a stay on the ban after the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade.

Appearing Monday on Fox News, Republican Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost had said he hadn’t heard “a whisper” from law enforcement in Ohio about any reports or arrests made in connection with such a case. Yost suggested later in the interview that the young rape victim would have met the Ohio “heartbeat” abortion ban’s exception for medical emergencies.

“This young girl, if she exists and if this horrible thing happened to her — it breaks my heart to think about it — she did not have to leave Ohio to find treatment,” he said.

It is unclear, however, that the girl’s condition met the law’s definition of an emergency, which must be life-threatening or involve a “serious risk of the substantial and irreversible impairment of a major bodily function.”

In a statement Wednesday, Yost said the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation stands ready to help prosecute the case. He did not address his previous suggestions that the case was fabricated.

Gov. Mike DeWine, who like Yost faced criticism for questioning the case’s veracity, had no new comments to offer Wednesday, spokesperson Dan Tierney said in an email.

“As we previously stated, Governor DeWine views this crime as a horrific tragedy, and he has said that if the evidence supports, the rapist should spend the rest of his life in prison,” he said.

Police say the 27-year-old suspect confessed to raping the girl. He was arrested Tuesday and has not entered a plea.

A message seeking comment was left for the public defender who represented him Wednesday.

Associated Press reporter Sophia Tulp in New York contributed to this report.

MOST READ
1
Poker pro accused of cheating eliminated from WSOP Main Event
Poker pro accused of cheating eliminated from WSOP Main Event
2
Meow Wolf, Omega Mart founder Matt King dies
Meow Wolf, Omega Mart founder Matt King dies
3
Far-right activist who accosted Sisolak, first lady, dies
Far-right activist who accosted Sisolak, first lady, dies
4
CARTOONS: This is how bad the pilot shortage has gotten
CARTOONS: This is how bad the pilot shortage has gotten
5
Pair of $100K jackpots hit at Strip casino
Pair of $100K jackpots hit at Strip casino
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In this file image provided by the Serum Institute of India, vials of freshly manufactured Nova ...
Novavax COVID vaccine gets FDA approval
By Lauran Neergaard The Associated Press

The Food and Drug Administration authorized use of the more traditional type of vaccine for those 18 and older.

 
US inflation reached new 40-year high in June
By Christopher Rugaber The Associated Press

Surging prices for gas, food and rent catapulted U.S. inflation to a new four-decade peak in June.

Ukrainian servicemen of Khartia battalion take cover in a shelter at the frontline near Kharkiv ...
Ukraine: Heavy Russian shelling kills 5 civilians, wounds 18
By Maria Grazia Murru The Associated Press

Renewed Russian artillery barrages across Ukraine killed at least five civilians and wounded another 18 in the past day, the office of Ukraine’s president reported Wednesday.

 
Police strolled in hallway during Uvalde massacre, video shows
By / RJ

Surveillance footage captured the gunman in the Uvalde school shooting enter the building with a AR-15 style rifle and later shows officers in body armor milling in the hallway outside the fourth-grade classrooms where 19 children and two teachers were killed.

 
Trump attempted to contact Jan. 6 witness, Cheney says
By Lisa Mascaro and Farnoush Amiri The Associated Press

The vice chair of the House Jan. 6 committee said Donald Trump has attempted to contact a witness who was talking to the panel investigating the attack on the Capitol.

This satellite image from Planet Labs PBC shows the aftermath of a Ukrainian strike on a Russia ...
Ukraine reports striking Russian ammunition depot in south
By Maria Grazia Murru The Associated Press

Ukrainian authorities said Tuesday that their forces targeted a Russian ammunition depot in southern Ukraine overnight, resulting in a massive explosion captured on social media.

FILE - The strawberry supermoon rises behind the village of Imerovigli on Sandorini's caldera, ...
2nd chance to catch supermoon this week
The Associated Press

The supermoon on June 14 was the “Strawberry moon” because it’s the full moon at strawberry harvest time.