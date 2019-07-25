97°F
Man charged with robbing Kansas bank after making fake report

The Associated Press
July 25, 2019 - 12:45 pm
 

WICHITA, Kan. — A Kansas man with a history of making hoax 911 reports has been charged with reporting a fake bank robbery and then actually carrying out the crime less than two hours later.

The Wichita Eagle reports that 20-year-old Jeremy Vos was charged Wednesday in federal court with bank robbery. Wichita police spokesman Officer Kevin Wheeler says Vos made a fake report before approaching a teller Tuesday with a note that said he was armed and wanted cash. Wheeler says Vos then fled with the money.

Vos had been on probation since 2017 in a case where he lied about purported emergencies. A police affidavit shows that Vos reportedly called 911 several times in 2016 and 2017 to report house and building fires, traffic crashes and other events that never happened.

