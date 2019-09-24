74°F
Nation and World

Man dies, 5-year-old survives in apparent NYC subway leap

The Associated Press
September 23, 2019 - 6:50 pm
 

NEW YORK — A man died and his 5-year-old daughter suffered minor injuries on Monday after he apparently jumped in front of a subway train while holding onto the little girl, police and witnesses said.

The child was taken to a hospital in stable condition after the incident, which occurred at around 8 a.m. in front of horrified commuters at the Kingsbridge Road station in the Bronx.

“I watched as that train came around that corner and I saw as the man jumped and I see the little feet hanging out,” said a witness, Jennifer Hub, who described “at least 20, 30 people screaming” as the chaotic scene unfolded.

As the train came to a halt, video shows people jumping onto the tracks to rescue the child, who was safely lifted to bystanders on the platform.

“Thank God above,” said the shaken Hub, a mother of four who had just dropped her own 6-year-old off at school.

Two good Samaritans also received treatment for minor injuries.

