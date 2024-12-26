56°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Man dies in Christmas house fire after saving family, searching for engagement ring

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
More Stories
Police investigate a Christmas shooting at Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix late Wednesday, Dec. 2 ...
Christmas shooting at Phoenix airport leaves 3 people wounded, 1 stabbed
A United Airlines jetliner lifts off from a runway at Denver International Airport on June 10, ...
Dead body found in wheel well of plane from Chicago to Hawaii
Hazel and David Brief hold a photo book made by their son Yona Brief who died 14 months after H ...
‘Don’t quit’: Israeli soldier becomes symbol of sacrifice
Relatives and neighbors, two of them holding guns, walk during the funeral procession of a vict ...
Israel, Hamas trade accusations of ceasefire delays
Nathan Solis Los Angeles Times
December 26, 2024 - 11:15 am
 

A 37-year-old Oakland man who saved his family on Christmas morning when he woke them up to a fire in their home died after he went back inside and lost consciousness searching for an engagement ring.

Family members told news station KRON that Steven Weatherford planned to propose to his girlfriend next week on New Year’s Eve.

The Oakland Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire in the 3500 block of Oak Knoll Boulevard around 6:15 a.m., according to authorities.

Weatherford was the first to notice the fire and woke up his father, brother and aunt.

He helped get everyone to safety, but went into the home to retrieve an engagement ring from a safe, his girlfriend Lashante Mayo told the news station.

“He was truly the best person you could ever be,” she said. “He loved his family, his friends and everybody so much. He died trying to get them out of the house. … He’s super funny, beautiful, the kindest soul you could meet.”

Authorities believe Weatherford likely became disoriented by the smoke when he lost consciousness.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Hazel and David Brief hold a photo book made by their son Yona Brief who died 14 months after H ...
‘Don’t quit’: Israeli soldier becomes symbol of sacrifice
By Sam McNeil The Associated Press

The dual Israeli-American citizen has come to symbolize the sacrifice by hundreds of fallen soldiers in what many in Israel see as a war for the country’s survival.

Relatives and neighbors, two of them holding guns, walk during the funeral procession of a vict ...
Israel, Hamas trade accusations of ceasefire delays
By Sam Mednick, Tia Goldenberg and Fatma Khaled The Associated Press

Although Israel and Hamas have expressed optimism that progress was being made toward a deal, sticking points remain over the exchange of hostages.

Israel's Foreign Minister Israel Katz speaks to reporters during his summons to Brazil's Ambass ...
Israel’s defense minister acknowledges it killed Hamas leader
The Associated Press

Israel’s defense minister confirmed that Israel assassinated Hamas’ top leader last summer and is threatening to take similar action against the leadership of the Houthi terrorist group in Yemen.

MORE STORIES