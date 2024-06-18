91°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Man dies on popular trail while hiking out of Grand Canyon

Early morning along the Bright Angel Trail at the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park, Ariz ...
Early morning along the Bright Angel Trail at the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Grand Canyon National Park as seen from a helicopter. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
The Grand Canyon National Park as seen from a helicopter. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
More Stories
A fighter jet maneuvers on the deck of the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower in the Red Sea on Tuesday, ...
Meet the US sailors fighting Houthi terrorists — at sea and online
Pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrate during the University of Michigan's Spring 2024 Commence ...
2 schools slammed over complaints linked to Israel-Hamas war protests
From left, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Cabinet ...
Netanyahu dissolves Israeli War Cabinet after Gantz resigns
A rare white buffalo calf, reportedly born in Yellowstone National Park's Lamar Valley, is show ...
Yellowstone visitors hope to catch a glimpse of rare white buffalo
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 17, 2024 - 6:49 pm
 

A male hiker died Sunday inside Grand Canyon National Park.

The Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center received a report on June 16 at 6:45 a.m. of a hiker who was unresponsive on the Bright Angel Trail, about 0.5 miles east of the Pipe Creek River Resthouse, according to the National Park Service.

All attempts by bystanders and National Park Service personnel to resuscitate the individual were unsuccessful. The hiker was a 41-year-old male who was hiking out of the canyon from an overnight stay at the Bright Angel Campground near Phantom Ranch.

An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the NPS in coordination with the Coconino County Medical Examiner.

Hiker fatalities are not uncommon in the Arizona park.

Deaths in 2023

— In November, a 65-year-old Arizona hiker died on the Bright Angel Trail, about 1.5 miles north of Havasupai Gardens.

— In September, a 55-year-old Virginia man died in the Grand Canyon while trying to hike from the South Rim to the North Rim.

— In July, a 57-year-old woman died while on an eight-mile hike in triple-digit heat.

— In May, an Indiana woman died on the Bright Angel Trail.

Hiking at the Grand Canyon can be deceiving. The temperature at the South Rim, where 90% of all visitors go, is about 20 degrees cooler than at the bottom. The temperature at Phantom Ranch along the Colorado River easily can top 100 degrees in summer.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
From left, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Cabinet ...
Netanyahu dissolves Israeli War Cabinet after Gantz resigns
By Tia Goldenberg The Associated Press

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s decision to dissolve the council comes as Israel faces pivotal decisions in the war in Gaza, including a proposed cease-fire.

A rare white buffalo calf, reportedly born in Yellowstone National Park's Lamar Valley, is show ...
Yellowstone visitors hope to catch a glimpse of rare white buffalo
By Matthew Brown, Mead Gruver and Amy Beth Hanson The Associated Press

Grizzly bears and wolves are usually the star attractions for wildlife watchers in Yellowstone but this spring, a tiny and exceedingly rare white buffalo calf has stolen the show.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators listens to a speaker as they protest at Stanford University urgin ...
Hundreds of students walk out at Stanford University graduation
By Rebecca Ellis Los Angeles Times

Hundreds of Stanford University students walked out of their graduation ceremony Sunday in a show of support for Palestinians, capping a tumultuous year on campus rocked by protests related to the Israel-Hamas war.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Dozens of hikers became ill during trips to waterfalls near the Grand Canyon
recommend 2
These hikers went out into the California desert. Then they ran out of water
recommend 3
Explore lesser-known hiking routes at Southern Nevada’s favorite summertime retreat
recommend 4
How to visit Utah’s ‘Mighty 5’ national parks in one epic campervan trip
recommend 5
Summerlin Trail System continues to evolve
recommend 6
Target shooting caused Las Vegas area wildfire, officials say