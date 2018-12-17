Man finds pearl in his lunch at New York oyster bar

A lucky diner says he happened upon a pearl while eating an oyster dish at a famous New York City restaurant.

Rick Antosh was out to lunch with a friend and ordered his usual at the Grand Central Oyster Bar on Dec. 5 — a $14.75 pan roast, which includes six oysters. The 66-year-old tells the New York Post that he felt a small object rolling around his mouth after diving into the dish, and feared he had damaged a tooth.

The Edgewater, New Jersey, resident says it turned out to be a pea-sized pearl. He has not had the prize appraised.

Executive Chef Sandy Ingber says it’s the second time in his 28 years there that a customer has found a pearl.