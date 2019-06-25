94°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Man found with apparent gator bite marks in South Carolina

The Associated Press
June 24, 2019 - 7:17 pm
 

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. — A South Carolina man has been found dead in a pond, apparently bitten by an alligator.

News outlets reports Charleston County deputies found the body Saturday afternoon on Kiawah Island. The man was reported missing that morning. A K-9 search led deputies to a pond behind his house and a helicopter crew saw the person motionless in the water.

Deputies said the bite marks are consistent with an alligator encounter. Department of Natural Resources spokesman David Lucas said it wasn’t yet known if the man was attacked by an alligator or bitten after his death. An autopsy will determine the cause of death.

Authorities plan to release the dead man’s identity once next of kin is notified.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
This April 30, 2018 file photo shows a woman knitting in Silverdale Wash. A free, 8-million str ...
Social network for knitters bans Trump talk on its website
By Leanne Italie The Associated Press

A free, 8-million strong social network for knitters, crocheters and others in the fiber arts has banned talk of President Donald Trump and his administration.

Volodymyr Zhukovskyy of West Springfield stands with his attorney, Donald Frank, during his arr ...
Driver with record charged with 7 homicides in New Hampshire biker crash
By Michael Casey The Associated Press

The driver of a truck in a fiery collision on a rural New Hampshire highway that killed seven motorcyclists was charged Monday with seven counts of negligent homicide, and records show he was stopped on suspicion of drunken driving last month and in 2013.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross appears before the House Committee on Oversight and Government R ...
Judge says census question might have discriminatory motive
By David McFadden The Associated Press

A U.S. judge says new evidence paints a “disturbing picture” that racial discrimination may be the motive behind the Trump administration’s push to ask everyone in the country about citizenship status.

Visitors line up to enter the Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, June 24, 201 ...
Supreme Court rules for business, government in information fight
By Jessica Gresko The Associated Press

The Supreme Court sided with businesses and the U.S. government Monday in a ruling about the public’s access to information, telling a South Dakota newspaper it can’t get the data it was seeking.