98°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Nation and World

Man jumps from LA plane, breaks leg, faces 20 years in prison

By Stefanie Dazio The Associated Press
June 29, 2021 - 5:56 pm
 
A traveler awaits for transportation at the Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles in ...
A traveler awaits for transportation at the Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles in November 2020. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

LOS ANGELES — A passenger who tried to break into an airplane cockpit last week had recently been under the influence of methamphetamine before he jumped from the moving plane in Los Angeles, authorities said Monday.

Luis Antonio Victoria Dominguez of La Paz, Mexico, broke his leg Friday when he opened the plane’s emergency exit and jumped to the tarmac at Los Angeles International Airport, according to the U.S. attorney’s office in Los Angeles.

He underwent surgery and is expected to appear in federal court this week on a charge of interference with a flight crew, which could bring 20 years in prison if he is convicted.

It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

A criminal complaint released Monday gave new details about the incident and Victoria Dominguez’s life in the days prior.

The 33-year-old arrived in Los Angeles on Tuesday from Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, the complaint says. His plan was to get to Salt Lake City, but he did not have a connecting flight. He spent the night at a hotel in downtown Los Angeles after drinking several beers and buying “a lot” of crystal meth for $20, he told the FBI.

The next day, he continued to smoke the crystal meth and decided to fly to Utah instead of taking a bus, the complaint says. He smoked more of the drug before heading to the airport Thursday but ultimately missed his flight and wandered the streets through the night.

On Friday, he missed a second flight but was rescheduled to board United Airlines Flight 5365, operated by SkyWest Airlines, to Salt Lake City. Victoria Dominguez took his seat and began to doze as he “was coming down from all the drugs he had used the last couple of days,” the complaint says.

The passenger sitting next to Victoria Dominguez told authorities that he kept looking around and fidgeting. He asked her where she was going, and she said it was not his business. She said he then whispered to her that he needed to get off the plane and was going to jump out. “I’m serious,” he said.

Victoria Dominguez, however, told the FBI that he had he heard other passengers laugh and say they were going to a different destination, the complaint says. He panicked. He “sprinted” toward a flight attendant at the front of the plane around 7 p.m. and said he wasn’t feeling well and needed to get off the flight.

The flight attendant said the plane was about to take off and they began to struggle, the complaint says. He pounded on the locked cockpit door and tried to open it as the flight attendant prayed the pilots — who were confused by the banging — would not open the door, according to the document.

Victoria Dominguez wrenched open the emergency exit door and the emergency slide deployed, according to the complaint, as the flight attendant called the pilots to stop the plane.

He told the FBI that his panic attack potentially “gave him the strength to open the door.” The aircraft, which had not been moving before, began to roll as Victoria Dominguez struggled with a passenger who was trying to restrain him.

Victoria Dominguez got away and jumped from the aircraft, missing the emergency slide and landing on the tarmac, breaking his right leg. He was trying to crawl away from the plane when he was apprehended.

MOST READ
1
First transgender Miss Nevada USA calls win ‘huge honor’
First transgender Miss Nevada USA calls win ‘huge honor’
2
Billionaire buys most expensive home ever sold in Southern Nevada
Billionaire buys most expensive home ever sold in Southern Nevada
3
‘Madhouse’ indeed: Vegas showman Beacher clears $710K at Resorts World
‘Madhouse’ indeed: Vegas showman Beacher clears $710K at Resorts World
4
Lack of monsoon rains in Las Vegas could end this week
Lack of monsoon rains in Las Vegas could end this week
5
Delta variant found in Nevada COVID cases has tripled
Delta variant found in Nevada COVID cases has tripled
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Seattle cools but parts of Northwest stay hot during heat wave
By Nicholas K. Geranios The Associated Press

A high of 117 degrees was predicted in the southeastern Washington cities of Richland, Kennewick and Pasco. The state’s highest-ever recorded temperature was 118 degrees, recorded in 1961.

Workers cut a large slab of concrete at the Champlain Towers South condo, Monday, June 28, 2021 ...
Florida condo collapse search stretches to Day 6
By Russ Bynum The Associated Press

The slow work of sifting through the remnants of a collapsed Florida condo building stretched into a sixth day Tuesday.

A person stands in front of the Pacific Ocean at The Cliffs at Princeville resort in Kauai in M ...
Kauai may charge tourists to park at crowded beaches
The Associated Press

Officials want to study parking lots at crowded beach parks on the Hawaiian island of Kauai and explore the possibility of imposing fees on tourists’ vehicles.

 
Seattle hits 108, Portland sees 116 during record heat wave
By Gene Johnson and Sara Cline The Associated Press

Seattle saw 108 degrees Monday — well above Sunday’s all-time high of 104 F. Portland, Oregon, reached 116 after hitting records of 108 on Saturday and 112 on Sunday.

 
Portland sets highest temperature amid record Pacific Northwest heat wave
By Sara Cline and Rebecca Boone The Associated Press

Forecasters say many Pacific Northwest communities may sweat through the hottest days in their histories as as temperatures soar during a heat wave that has sent residents scrambling for relief.

 
’Major’ damage before Florida condo collapse, report says
By Curt Anderson and Bernard Condon The Associated Press

The report was among a series of documents released by the city of Surfside as rescuers continued to dig Saturday through rubble in an effort to find any of the 156 people who remain unaccounted for after the collapse. At least five people were killed.