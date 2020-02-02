48°F
Man killed by London police over ‘terrorism-related’ stabbings

The Associated Press
February 2, 2020 - 7:53 am
 
Updated February 2, 2020 - 8:18 am

LONDON — London police shot and killed a man during a “terrorism-related incident” Sunday that involved the stabbings of “a number of people,” the British capital’s Metropolitan Police said.

The police force said the incident happened in the Streatham neighborhood of south London, a bustling residential area that doesn’t boast any major British landmarks like areas hit by earlier attacks.

The Metropolitan Police tweeted details of the incident on Sunday afternoon, saying “The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared as terrorist-related.”

The BBC said witnesses reported hearing two gunshots just after 2 p.m. Social media showed multiple ambulances on the scene and helicopters in the air as helicopters responded to the incident.

Police warned people to stay out of the area.

Gulled Bulhan, a 19-year-old student from Streatham, told Britain’s Press Association that he witnessed the attack.

“I was crossing the road when I saw a man with a machete and silver canisters on his chest being chased by what I assume was an undercover police officer – as they were in civilian clothing,” he said. “The man was then shot. I think I heard three gun shots but I can’t quite remember.

Bulhan said he ran into a local library to seek safety.

“From the library I saw a load of ambulances and armed police officers arrive on the scene,” he said.

