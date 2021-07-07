111°F
Nation and World

Man killed in Arizona crash involving boat, watercraft

eB
July 6, 2021 - 5:36 pm
 
People ride jet skis on the Colorado River in Laughlin (near Bullhead City, Arizona) in June 20 ...
People ride jet skis on the Colorado River in Laughlin (near Bullhead City, Arizona) in June 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. — A California man on a boat on the Colorado River was fatally injured when a personal watercraft carrying two teenage boys crashed into the boat, an Arizona police department said Tuesday.

Timothy Randall David Lee, 33, of Ontario, California, was sitting on the back of the boat’s swim deck when the wreck occurred Sunday, the Bullhead City Police Department said in a statement.

Lee was seriously injured and initially taken to a Bullhead City hospital before he was airlifted to a Las Vegas hospital where he was pronounced dead, the department said.

The crash impact knocked Lee’s baby and mother-in-law into the water but they were not injured, the department said.

The personal watercraft left the scene but lifeguards and boating officers were able to locate it, resulting in citation of the operator, a 16-year-old boy from Avondale, Arizona, for failure to use due caution to avoid a collision and rental contract violation, the department said.

Police said their report will be forwarded to the Mohave County Attorney’s Office for consideration of possible additional charges.

