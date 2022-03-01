67°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Nation and World

Man kills his 3 children and himself at a California church

By Kathleen Ronayne and Christopher Weber Associated Press
February 28, 2022 - 7:29 pm
 
Law enforcement vehicles from several agencies block a street near the scene of a shooting in S ...
Law enforcement vehicles from several agencies block a street near the scene of a shooting in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Law enforcement vehicles from several agencies block a street near the scene of a shooting in S ...
Law enforcement vehicles from several agencies block a street near the scene of a shooting in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Police tape blocks the street near the scene of a shooting in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, Feb. ...
Police tape blocks the street near the scene of a shooting in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
A Sacramento Police officer stands behind police tape blocking the street near the scene of a s ...
A Sacramento Police officer stands behind police tape blocking the street near the scene of a shooting in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

A man shot and killed his three children, one other person and himself at a church in Sacramento, California, on Monday, authorities said.

Deputies responding to reports of gunfire around 5 p.m. found five people dead, including the shooter, at the church in the Arden-Arcade neighborhood, said Sgt. Rod Grassmann with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

The victims included three juveniles under 15 years of age, Grassman said. He didn’t know their genders.

The identity of the other victim wasn’t immediately known.

Grassman said he didn’t know if the family members belonged to the the church, which sits on a mostly residential block near a commercial area east of downtown Sacramento.

It wasn’t immediately known how many people were at the church or if there were any services or activities at the time of the shooting.

MOST READ
1
VIDEO: Sisolak, first lady face violent threats from ‘digital creator’
VIDEO: Sisolak, first lady face violent threats from ‘digital creator’
2
Resorts World rooms checked before half-marathon
Resorts World rooms checked before half-marathon
3
Billy Joel in Vegas: Classics, deep cuts and The King
Billy Joel in Vegas: Classics, deep cuts and The King
4
Bail set for Las Vegas police officer accused of robbing casino
Bail set for Las Vegas police officer accused of robbing casino
5
Las Vegas officer faces charges in armed casino robbery
Las Vegas officer faces charges in armed casino robbery
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
This handout photo released by Ukrainian Emergency Service shows a view of the damaged City Hal ...
Russia pummels Ukraine’s No. 2 city and convoy nears Kyiv
By Yuras Karmanau, Jim Heintz, Vladimir Isachenkov and Dasha Litvinova The Associated Press

Russian shelling pounded the central square in Ukraine’s second-largest city and other civilian targets Tuesday.

A gambler smoking while playing a slot machine at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City N.J. ...
Atlantic City casino smoking ban may cost 2,500 jobs, report says
By Wayne Parry The Associated Press

Amid a renewed push to ban smoking in Atlantic City’s casinos, a new report predicts that doing so could cost up to 2,500 casino jobs and nearly 11% of casinos’ revenue as they struggle to rebound from the coronavirus pandemic.

Shayanne Summers holds her dog, Toph, while wrapped in a blanket after several days of staying ...
‘Sicker, hungrier, poorer, gloomier’: UN report a dire warning on climate change
By Seth Borenstein The Associated Press

Deadly with extreme weather now, climate change is about to get so much worse. It is likely going to make the world sicker, hungrier, poorer, gloomier and way more dangerous in the next 18 years with an “unavoidable” increase in risks, a new United Nations science report says.

A woman carries her child as she arrives at the Medyka border crossing after fleeing from the U ...
Large Russian convoy threatens Kyiv; shelling continues
By Yuras Karmanau, Jim Heintz, Vladimir Isachenkov and Dasha Litvinova The Associated Press

A 40-mile convoy of Russian tanks and other vehicles threatened Ukraines capital Tuesday, the sixth day of the war.

 
Russia expected to get help from Belarus on Monday, US says
By Yuras Karmanau, Jim Heintz, Vladimir Isachenkov and Dasha Litvinova The Associated Press

Belarus has been providing support for Russia’s war effort, but so far has not taken a direct part in the conflict.

 
Huge blasts light up early Sunday sky near Kyiv
By Yuras Karmanau, Jim Heintz, Vladimir Isachenkov and James LaPorta The Associated Press

“We will fight for as long as needed to liberate our country,” President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed.

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a Security Council meeting via videoconference in Mosco ...
Europe, US unveil direct sanctions on Putin
By Raf Casert, Aamer Madhani and Ellen Knickmeyer The Associated Press

The move by the U.S., the European Union and Britain sends “a clear message about the strength of the opposition to the actions” by Putin, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, a U.S. Circuit Judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District ...
Biden taps Ketanji Brown Jackson for high court
By Colleen Long, Michael Balsamo and Zeke Miller The Associated Press

President Joe Biden planned to introduce Ketanji Brown Jackson in remarks at the White House Friday afternoon, where Jackson was also expected to speak.

Natali Sevriukova reacts next to her house following a rocket attack the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, ...
Street fighting in Kyiv: ‘Fate of Ukraine is being decided right now’
By Yuras Karmanau, Jim Heintz, Vladimir Isachenkov and Dasha Litvinova The Associated Press

Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine’s capital early Saturday as explosions reverberated through the city and the president urged the country to “stand firm” against the siege that could determine its future. He refused American help to evacuate, saying: “The fight is here.”

 
Russian troops push close to Ukrainian capital
By / RJ

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told lawmakers that Russian mechanized forces that entered from Belarus were about 20 miles from Kyiv, according to a person familiar with the call.