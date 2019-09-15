Man organizes hunting event for wheelchair users

A Utah man who has been in a wheelchair for more than three decades has created a pheasant hunt for people like him who need help getting into the outdoors.

PROVO, Utah — A Utah man who has been in a wheelchair for more than three decades has created a pheasant hunt for people like him who need help getting into the outdoors.

The Daily Herald in Provo reports that Clint Robinson broke his neck after being thrown off a horse at a rodeo 32 years ago. He’s done his best to get outdoors to hunt and fish.

The event he calls “Wheelchairs in the Wild” pairs people that have physical disabilities with hunters who help them with whatever they need. Many go in off-road vehicles.

The youngest hunter at last year’s event was 13-year-old Missy Cowley who has spina bifida.

