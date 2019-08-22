101°F
Nation and World

Man pinned, killed in NYC elevator accident

The Associated Press
August 22, 2019 - 12:10 pm
 

NEW YORK — Authorities say an elevator accident in a Manhattan high-rise apartment building has killed a man who was apparently pinned between the elevator car and the shaft.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. Thursday in a high-end rental building on Third Avenue in the Kips Bay neighborhood.

Police and building inspectors are investigating. Police say it appears that the 30-year-old man was trying to get out of the elevator when it continued going downward and trapped him.

The man died at the building. His identity hasn’t been released.

A message has been left for the company that owns the building.

The New York Times reports that the building was fined $1,300 in May after inspectors found that a safety feature on one of its two elevators had been disabled or tampered with.

