81°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Man sent to prison for urinating on Kellogg’s cereal conveyor belt

The Associated Press
May 30, 2019 - 9:05 am
 

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tennessee man has been sentenced to 10 months in prison for urinating on a Kellogg’s cereal conveyor belt at a Memphis facility.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Memphis says 49-year-old Gregory Stanton was sentenced Friday in federal court. Stanton had pleaded guilty in November to tampering with consumer products.

An indictment says Stanton was a contract worker at the Kellogg’s plant in April 2014 when he recorded a video of himself urinating into a bucket and dumping the contents into the Raisin Bran production line. He also recorded himself urinating into a production line a month later.

Stanton posted the videos on the internet in 2016.

Law enforcement and the Food & Drug Administration investigated. Kellogg’s said in a statement that it is pleased Stanton was “brought to justice.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
White House Adviser Jared Kushner waves as he arrives Aug. 29, 2018, at the Office of the Unite ...
Israeli political crisis dampens Mideast peace plan hopes
By Isabel Debre The Associated Press

President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday to push the Trump administration’s long-awaited plan for Mideast peace.

N.H. Sen. David Watters, D-Barrington, Dover, Rollinsford, and Somersworth, pauses after the ta ...
New Hampshire latest state to repeal death penalty
By Holly Ramer The Associated Press

New Hampshire on Thursday became the latest state to abolish the death penalty when the state Senate voted to override the governor’s veto.

President Donald Trump talks with reporters before departing on Marine One for the Air Force Ac ...
Trump, defense chief distance themselves from McCain ship shuffle
By Lolita C. Baldor The Associated Press

President Donald Trump and his acting defense secretary distanced themselves Thursday from an order to keep a warship named for the late Sen. John McCain, a Trump thorn, out of sight during the commander in chief’s recent visit to Japan.

President Donald Trump talks with reporters before departing on Marine One for the Air Force Ac ...
President Trump erupts, calls Mueller’s probe biased
By Eric Tucker, Michael Balsamo and Chad Day The Associated Press

President Donald Trump blasted special counsel Robert Mueller on Thursday, calling him a “never Trumper” who led a biased investigation on Russia’s interference in the 2016 election.

A container ship is unloaded May 10, 2019, at the Virginia International Gateway terminal in No ...
Slower growth forecast after 3.1% GDP in first quarter
By Martin Crutsinger The Associated Press

The U.S. economy grew at a solid 3.1% rate in the first three months of the year, but much of that gain was based on temporary factors.

A woman throws a flower from the Margaret Bridge during a search operation on the River Danube ...
21 missing as searchers scour Danube River after tour boat sinks
By Pablo Gorondi and Hyung-Jin Kim The Associated Press

Rescue workers scoured the Danube River in Budapest Thursday for 21 people missing after a sightseeing boat sank in a matter of seconds after colliding with a larger cruise ship.

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., addresses a crowd of several do ...
More 2020 Dems push for impeachment after Mueller speaks out
By Elana Schor and Juana Summers The Associated Press

The ranks of Democratic White House hopefuls backing impeachment proceedings grew on Wednesday following a rare public statement from special counsel Robert Mueller that made clear his Russia report didn’t exonerate President Donald Trump.

FILE - In this May 6, 2019, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate and former Texas Cong ...
Immigration plans largely absent from Democrats’ 2020 policy blitz
By Will Weissert The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Democratic presidential contenders are in a feverish battle to one-up each other with ever-more-ambitious plans to beat back global warming , curb gun violence , offer universal health care coverage , slash student debt and preserve abortion rights. Largely left out of the policy parade: immigration.