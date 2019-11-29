Man shot, detained after several stabbed near London Bridge

British police say a man has been shot and detained after several people were stabbed near to London Bridge. They are treating the incident as terror-related while they continue to investigate.

Armed police at the scene of an incident on London Bridge in central London following a police incident, Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. British police said Friday they were dealing with an incident on London Bridge, and witnesses have reported hearing gunshots. The Metropolitan Police force tweeted that officers were “in the early stages of dealing with an incident at London Bridge.” (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP)

LONDON — British police cleared the area around London Bridge in the center of the British capital on Friday following a stabbing and shooting incident that left several people wounded.

London’s Metropolitan Police say that though the circumstances of an incident on London Bridge remain unclear, authorities are treating it as if it is terror-related.

The police acknowledged one man had been shot in the incident that began at 1:58 p.m. on Friday. The police say that “at this stage, the circumstances relating to the incident at #LondonBridge remain unclear. However, as a precaution, we are currently responding to this incident as though it is terror-related.”

“One man has been shot by police. We will provide further information when possible.”

They previously said that several people had been stabbed nearby.

The Metropolitan Police force said officers were called just before 2 p.m. Friday “to a stabbing at premises near to London Bridge.”

They said a man was detained and “a number of people have been injured.” London Ambulance Service said it had crews on the scene.

Gunshots heard

Witnesses reported seeing what appeared to be fighting on the bridge and hearing several gunshots. Sky News reported that police had shot the apparent attacker.

Amanda Hunter said she was on a bus crossing the bridge when she heard shots.

“(The bus) all of a sudden stopped and there was commotion and I looked out the window and I just saw these three police officers going over to a man,” she told the BBC.

“It seemed like there was something in his hand, I’m not 100% sure, but then one of the police officers shot him.”

BBC reporter John McManus was in the area and said he saw figures grappling on the bridge. He said: “I thought it was initially a fight,” but then shots rang out.

Video shows men struggling

One video posted on social media showed two men struggling on the bridge before police pulled a man in civilian clothes off a black-clad man on the ground.

Other images showed police, guns drawn pointing at a figure on the ground in the distance.

Scores of police descended on the area and ushered people away from the bridge, which links the city’s business district with the south bank of the River Thames.

Cars and buses on the busy bride were at a standstill, with a white truck stopped diagonally across the lanes. Video footage showed police pointing guns at the truck before moving to check its container.

British Transport Police said London Bridge station, one of the city’s busiest rail hubs, was closed and trains were not stopping there.

City of London Police, the force responsible for the business district, urged people to stay away from the area.

Scene of 2017 attack

London Bridge was the scene of a June 2017 attack when Islamic State-inspired attackers ran down people on the bridge, killing two, before stabbing several people to death in nearby Borough Market.

In March 2017, an attacker fatally struck four people with a car on nearby Westminster Bridge then fatally stabbed a police officer before security forces shot and killed him in a courtyard outside Parliament.