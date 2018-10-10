Man stabbed at haunted house in Tennessee

A man has been stabbed in the arm at a haunted house in Tennessee, and an attraction employee has been suspended.

(Thinkstock)

MADISON, Tenn. — A man has been stabbed in the arm at a haunted house in Tennessee, and an attraction employee has been suspended.

The Tennessean reports 29-year-old James “Jay” Yochim was stabbed Friday night by a friend who had been handed a knife by a person thought to be a cast member.

Yochim says he and his friends were attending Nashville Nightmare in Madison and had been chased by people with chain saws and other weapons. He says they expected the knife to be fake, “so she stabs at me with it, and everything got really black.”

Yochim says the man who provided the knife started panicking, saying he didn’t know the knife was sharp. Nashville Nightmare organizers say they’ve suspended a male employee believed to be involved.

Yochim’s arm required nine stitches.