Man tries to kill black widows, almost burns house down

Authorities say a man apparently set a Fresno home on fire while using a blowtorch to kill spiders.

Man Uses Blowtorch To Kill Spiders, Sets Fresno Home On Fire (CBS Los Angeles/Inform)

FRESNO, Calif. — Authorities say a man apparently set a Fresno home on fire while using a blowtorch to kill spiders.

KFSN-TV reports that 29 firefighters were called to the Woodward Lake housing development Tuesday night to put out a two-alarm blaze.

Authorities say a man was house-sitting for his parents when he tried to kill black widow spiders with a blowtorch. He got out safely but the home’s attic and second story were damaged.

Although the exact cause of the blaze is under investigation, firefighters believe the blowtorch was to blame.

There’s no word on what happened to the spiders.