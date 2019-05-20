67°F
Nation and World

Man urinated on memorial of boy who died of cancer, police say

The Associated Press
May 20, 2019 - 11:15 am
 

HAMILTON, N.J. — A video showing a man urinating on a park memorial marker that honors a 9-year-old boy who died of brain cancer has led to charges against him and another man accused of making the recording.

Hamilton police say a friend of Christian Clopp’s family saw the video on social media and notified relatives. The relatives say they didn’t know either man.

Police say Bryan Bellace, of Egg Harbor, urinated on the memorial while his friend, Daniel Flippen, of Hammonton, created the video. Both men are 23 years old.

Bellace is charged with lewdness and criminal mischief. Flippen was cited with having an open beer.

It wasn’t known Monday if either man has a lawyer.

Bellace’s father told The Press of Atlantic City that he has fired his son from the family plumbing business.

Christian Clopp died in 2012.

Volunteers disinfected the memorial after learning what happened.

