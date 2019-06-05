81°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Man wins Powerball jackpot after playing fortune cookie numbers

The Associated Press
June 5, 2019 - 6:32 am
 

RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina man who says he based his Powerball entry on a fortune cookie he got from his granddaughter now has a fortune to celebrate.

WRAL in Raleigh reports retired retailer Charles W. Jackson Jr. stepped forward at North Carolina Education Lottery headquarters on Tuesday to claim last weekend’s $344.6 million jackpot.

Jackson chose the $223 million lump sum payment and said he would donate some of it to several charities and give $1 million to his brother to make good on a deal they made.

Jackson initially thought he had won just $50,000 and was heading to Raleigh to collect, but looked again and saw he’d won a lot more.

“I said, ‘Dang, I got them all,’” he said at the news conference.

He also said he had to find the jackpot amount on Google because he doesn’t watch television news. Once he did, he told his wife, “You ain’t going to believe this — I got it all.”

Jackson said he hopes the windfall doesn’t change him.

He added, “I’m still going to wear my jeans — maybe newer ones.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In a March 7, 2019, file photo visitors to the Pittsburgh veterans job fair meet with recruiter ...
Companies add fewest jobs in 9 years in May, says ADP
By Christopher Rugaber The Associated Press

U.S. companies added the fewest jobs in nine years, a private survey found, as manufacturers, construction firms and mining companies cut workers.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra discusses the lawsuit his office has filed against P ...
3 more states sue opioid maker alleging deceptive marketing
By Andrew Oxford The Associated Press

California, Hawaii, Maine and the District of Columbia filed lawsuits Monday against the maker of OxyContin and the company’s former president, alleging the firm falsely promoted the drug by downplaying the risk of addiction while it emerged as one of the most widely abused opioids in the U.S.

A protester flashes the victory sign in front of burning tires and debris on road 60, near Khar ...
100 dead as Sudan protesters reject generals’ call for talks
By Bassam Hatoum and Samy Magdy The Associated Press

Sudanese protest leaders dismissed a call Wednesday for talks with the ruling generals, saying the military cannot be serious about negotiations while troops keep shooting and killing protesters.

In a April 4, 2019, file photo, Mark Morgan testifies before the Senate Homeland Security and G ...
Immigration official hints he may step up family deportations
By Colleen Long The Associated Press

The new acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has signaled his agency is looking to step up deportations of families who are in the United States illegally.

Young plaintiffs stand Oct. 29,2018, on the steps of the United States District Courthouse duri ...
Climate change lawsuit against US faces court test
By Andrew Selsky The Associated Press

A lawsuit by a group of young people who say U.S. energy policies are causing climate change and hurting their future faces a major hurdle Tuesday as lawyers for the Trump administration argue to stop the case from moving forward.