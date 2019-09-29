75°F
Nation and World

Man with 18 DUIs sentenced for serious injury crash

The Associated Press
September 29, 2019 - 12:07 pm
 

HASTINGS, Minn. — A 60-year-old Minnesota man with 18 drunken-driving convictions will serve 20 months in prison for causing a crash that seriously injured two people in 2017.

Marshall A. Knoll pleaded guilty to first-degree driving while impaired in exchange for the dismissal of two more serious charges. Prosecutors say Knoll was driving with a suspended license and was high on illicit drugs.

The Star Tribune reports Sunday that Knoll received a 3-year prison sentence. But with credit for time served, what remains of his sentence is 20 months.

Prosecutors say Knoll was speeding in his struck when he rear-ended another vehicle. One of that vehicle’s occupants suffered a broken sternum, fractured ribs, a broken arm and bleeding in his brain. Another of the vehicle’s passengers required spine surgery.

