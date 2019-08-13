104°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Man with TV on head leaving old TVs on neighborhood’s porches

The Associated Press
August 13, 2019 - 3:16 pm
 

RICHMOND, Va. — Police in Virginia say more than 50 television sets have been mysteriously placed on front porches in a neighborhood outside Richmond.

Henrico County police Lt. Matt Pecka said residents found older model televisions outside their front doors Sunday morning. He told the Richmond Times-Dispatch that video from one doorbell camera showed a person wearing TV-shaped headgear while dropping off a TV set.

Police believe that more than one person is responsible. A similar incident occurred in a nearby neighborhood last year.

It’s unclear if the incident is a crime. Pecka said that dropping off the televisions on front porches is “at most” illegal dumping.

Most of the TVs will be recycled. But a couple residents indicated they would keep their televisions for now.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A pedestrian passes a makeshift memorial for the slain and injured victims of a mass shooting t ...
Investigators divided on whether Dayton gunman targeted sister
By Dan Sewell and John Seewer The Associated Press

Investigators have radically different views on whether Connor Betts targeted his 22-year-old sister, Megan, two hours after they arrived at a popular strip of nightclubs.

In this Thursday, July 11, 2019, photograph, United States Department of Agriculture intern Ale ...
Farmers turn to technology as Colorado River faces distress
By Dan Elliott The Associated Press

The need is especially pressing in seven U.S. states that rely on the Colorado River: Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.

In this grab taken from a footage provided by the Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation ROSAT ...
Russian military orders village evacuation, then cancels it
By Vladimir Isachenkov The Associated Press

The initial notice told residents of Nyonoksa to move out temporarily, citing unspecified activities at the range. But a few hours later, the military said the planned activities were cancelled and rescinded the request to leave.

Kai Frazier and Chance Seawright, brothers visiting from Aiken, South Carolina, cool off while ...
Dreadful heat, miserable humidity to invade much of South
By Jeff Martin and Jay Reeves The Associated Press

Most of the South — from Texas to parts of South Carolina — will be under heat advisories and warnings as temperatures will feel as high as 117 degrees, forecasters said.

A protester shows a placard to stranded travelers during a demonstration at the Airport in Hong ...
Calm returns at Hong Kong airport after police clash with protesters
By Yanan Wang and Katie Tam The Associated Press

Officers armed with pepper spray and swinging batons confronted the hundreds of protesters who used luggage carts to barricade entrances to the airport terminal. Clashes ended early Wednesday.

In a June 13, 2019, file photo, ExpressVote XL voting machines are displayed during a demonstra ...
2020 votes still vulnerable to hacking, analysis shows
By Mary Clare Jalonick The Associated Press

More than one in 10 voters could cast ballots on paperless voting machines in the 2020 general election, according to a new analysis, leaving their ballots vulnerable to hacking.

United States Attorney General William Barr, left, is applauded by F.O.P. President Chuck Cante ...
Warden at jail assigned to office job, 2 Epstein guards put on leave
By Jim Mustian, Michael R. Sisak and Michael Balsamo The Associated Press

“We will get to the bottom of what happened and there will be accountability,” said Attorney General William Barr at a police conference on Monday.