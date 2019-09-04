91°F
Nation and World

Man’s conversion therapy crusade changes course after coming out

September 3, 2019 - 9:21 pm
 

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A South Carolina man who founded one of the nation’s biggest conversion therapy ministries has something to say: He’s gay.

The Post and Courier reports Hope for Wholeness founder McKrae Game came out of the closet this summer, nearly two years after he was fired from the faith-based conversion therapy program. He’s now trying to come to terms with the harm he inflicted when he was advocating for religious efforts to change a person’s sexuality.

The 51-year-old also is trying to find his place in a community he’s assailed for at least 20 years. Game is one of several former movement leaders who have left the pulpits of heterosexuality, come out as LGBTQ and condemned conversion therapy as a dangerous and misleading practice.

THE LATEST
A drilling rig can be seen behind the home of Seth Ator, the alleged gunman in a West Texas ram ...
Texas shooter got gun at private sale; denied in 2014 check
By Paul J. Weber, Jake Bleiberg and Michael Balsamo The Associated Press

Authorities said Seth Ator “was on a long spiral of going down” and had been fired from his oil services job the morning of the shooting.

In this image released by the House of Commons, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks i ...
UK’s Johnson calls for new general election after Brexit loss
By Danica Kirka and Gregory Katz The Associated Press

The 328 to 301 vote cleared the way for Johnson’s opponents to introduce a bill that would prevent Britain from leaving the European Union without a deal Oct. 31.

James Miranda, right, of Santa Barbara, holds flowers and takes a moment to reflect at a dock n ...
34 presumed dead as no boat fire survivors found
By Stefanie Dazio The Associated Press

Officials said Tuesday that 34 people died after a boat packed with scuba divers caught fire near an island off the Southern California coast and they have called off search efforts for survivors.

In a July 12, 2016, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky. speaks during a n ...
McConnell waiting on Trump to chart path on guns
By Matthew Daly The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he’s waiting for the White House to chart a path forward on gun violence legislation following another mass shooting in Texas.