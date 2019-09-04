Man’s conversion therapy crusade changes course after coming out

Hope for Wholeness founder McKrae Game came out of the closet this summer, nearly two years after he was fired from the faith-based conversion therapy program.

FILE--McKrae Game, president of Truth Ministries, Sen. Mike Fair, R- Greenville, and Andrew Gobeil of ETV, participate in a discussion Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2006, in Columbia, S.C., on a constitutional amendment to outlaw gay marriage which is on November's ballot in South Carolina. (AP Photo/Mary Ann Chastain, Pool)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A South Carolina man who founded one of the nation’s biggest conversion therapy ministries has something to say: He’s gay.

The Post and Courier reports Hope for Wholeness founder McKrae Game came out of the closet this summer, nearly two years after he was fired from the faith-based conversion therapy program. He’s now trying to come to terms with the harm he inflicted when he was advocating for religious efforts to change a person’s sexuality.

The 51-year-old also is trying to find his place in a community he’s assailed for at least 20 years. Game is one of several former movement leaders who have left the pulpits of heterosexuality, come out as LGBTQ and condemned conversion therapy as a dangerous and misleading practice.