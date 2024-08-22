103°F
Mariners rescued from oil tanker attacked by Houthi terrorists

The Greek-flagged oil tanker Sounion is seen heading into the Finnart Ocean Terminal in the Uni ...
The Greek-flagged oil tanker Sounion is seen heading into the Finnart Ocean Terminal in the United Kingdom on Nov. 29, 2017. The Sounion traveling through the Red Sea came under repeated attack Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, leaving the vessel "not under command" and drifting ablaze after an assault suspected to have been carried out by Yemen's Houthi rebels, the British military said. (David Mackinnon via AP)

Israeli delegation joins talks in Cairo to salvage Gaza cease-fire deal

Updated COVID-19 vaccines are coming soon: Here's what you should know

Jewish organizations, doctors across Canada receive identical emailed threats

DNC demonstrators at Israeli consulate there to 'wreak havoc', Chicago's top cop says
By Jon Gambrell Associated Press
August 22, 2024 - 12:55 pm
 

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — A French destroyer rescued 29 mariners from an oil tanker that came under repeated attack in the Red Sea by Yemen’s Houthi terrorists, officials said Thursday, while also destroying a bomb-carrying drone boat in the area.

The assault on the Sounion, the most serious in the Red Sea in weeks, comes during a monthslong campaign by the Houthis targeting ships over the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip that has disrupted a trade route through which $1 trillion in cargo typically passes each year.

The Sounion is now at anchor in the Red Sea and no longer drifting, the European Union’s Operation Aspides said. The vessel had been staffed by a crew of 25 Filipinos and Russians, as well as four private security personnel, who have been taken to nearby Djibouti, the EU mission in the Red Sea said.

The Sounion has 150,000 tons of crude oil aboard and represents a “navigational and environmental hazard,” the mission warned. “It is essential that everyone in the area exercises caution and refrains from any actions that could lead to a deterioration of the current situation.”

The Sounion had not asked for an escort prior to the attacks, the EU mission said.

The French military separately released an image of the Sounion, showing the blaze on board had been extinguished. It also published an image of its fire targeting the drone boat.

Houthi military spokesman Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree claimed the attack in a pre-recorded statement late Thursday night, as well as another attempted attack Wednesday.

U.S. airstrikes in Hodeida meanwhile destroyed a Houthi surface-to-air missile and radar system Wednesday, the American military’s Central Command said.


'Hostage Square' exhibit debuts in Chicago for DNC
By Adi Nirman Israel Hayom

An Israeli American Council spokesperson confirmed to the Jewish Telegraphic Agency that the exhibit is situated on private property near the United Center.


Egypt expresses skepticism about Gaza cease-fire proposal
By Samy Magdy The Associated Press

\Diplomatic efforts have redoubled as fears grow of a wider regional war after the recent targeted killings of leaders of the terrorist Hamas and Hezbollah groups.


Blinken visits Gaza mediators in pursuit of cease-fire deal
By Julia Frankel and Matthew Lee The Associated Press

Israel’s military said it recovered the bodies of six hostages taken in the Oct. 7 Hamas-led terrorist attack that started the war.


University of California campuses banning encampments
By Teresa Watanabe Los Angeles Times

Initially, the UC encampments were peaceful gathering spots for teach-ins, art projects and other pro-Palestinian solidarity activities.

