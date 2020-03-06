Markets take a beating desipte good jobs report; virus tops 100K cases

Investors looked past February’s solid hiring numbers because they came from before the new coronavirus was spreading quickly across the country.

A trader studies his screens as he prepares for the day's activities on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Friday, March 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., arrives to meet with Vice President Mike Pence and the White House coronavirus task force leaders, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 4, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

President Donald Trump with Vice President Mike Pence, speaks during a coronavirus briefing with Airline CEOs in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Vice President Mike Pence, center, joined at left by Dr. Deborah Birx, the coronavirus response coordinator, arrives at the Capitol to brief House members on the COVID-19 outbreak, in Washington, Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Congressional negotiators have reached agreement on an $8.3 billion bill to fund the government's response to the public health emergency. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Police, press, and congressional staff wait outside a closed-door meeting between members of the House of Representatives and Vice President Mike Pence and the White House coronavirus task force, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 4, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., center, accompanied by Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., left, and Senate Majority Whip Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., second from left, speaks at a news conference after meeting with Vice President Mike Pence, the head of President Donald Trump's coronavirus task force, on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

NEW YORK — Stocks kept falling sharply Friday, and bond yields took more breathtaking drops as a brutal, dizzying couple weeks of trading showed no sign of letting up.

Even a better-than-expected report on U.S. jobs wasn’t enough to pull markets from the undertow. It’s usually the most anticipated piece of economic data each month, but inves tors looked past February’s solid hiring numbers because they came from before the new coronavirus was spreading quickly across the country.

Fear coursed across borders and across markets. The lowlight was another plunge in Treasury yields to more record lows. The 10-year Treasury yield falls when investors are worried about a weaker economy and inflation ahead, and it fell below 0.70%. Earlier this week, it had never in history been below 1%. It was at 1.90% at the start of the year, before the virus fears took hold.

“The bond market says the monster under the bed is much bigger an scarier than anyone expects right now,” said Ryan Detrick, senior market strategist at LPL Financial.

U.S. stock indexes slumped nearly 2% in morning trading, following nearly 4% losses for Europe and 2% losses for Asia. Crude oil lost 7.2% on worries that producers won’t cut supplies enough to match the falling demand from an economy weakened by the virus. A measure of fear in the U.S. stock market surged 20%.

At the heart of the drops is the fear of the unknown. The virus usually causes only mild to moderate symptoms. But because it’s new, health experts aren’t sure how far it will spread and how much damage it will ultimately do, both to health and to the economy.

The number of infections is nearing 100,000 worldwide, people around the world are cancelling travel plans and businesses are reporting hits to their earnings. An interconnected global economy also means many companies depend on suppliers and customers in countries spread around the world, which raises the risk of business interruption as the virus and potential quarantines spread.

Not knowing how bad the viral outbreak will ultimately get, some investors are reacting by simply selling. Many analysts and professional investors say they expect the market’s sharp swings to continue as long as the number of new cases accelerates.

The S&P 500 was down 2.1%, as of 7:29 a.m. Pacific time. It has been a particularly turbulent week, and every day has seen a swing of more than 2%. On Monday, it was up 4.6%, then down 2.8%, up 4.2% and down 3.4%.

“At this point no one can really explain why the markets behave the way they do, and what may be next. The only thing we can say is this high volatility is bad,” said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, a senior analyst at Swissquote Bank.

If Friday’s moves hold, this will be the first time the S&P 500 has swung more than 2% in either direction over five straight days since December 2008. That was during the depths of the financial crisis, when investors worried that the world’s financial system may melt down.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 483 points, or 1.9%, to 25,648. It had been down as many as 894 earlier. The Nasdaq fell 1.8%.

More news about coronavirus Read here

Cases top 100,000

As of 8 a.m. Pacific time Friday, there were 10,647 worldwide cases with 3,411 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins CSSE website. The United States had 236 cases and 14 deaths.

The first two cases in Nevada were confirmed Thursday, one in Las Vegas and one in Washoe County.

As the number of people worldwide infected with the new coronavirus surpasses 100,000, there is a sense of déjà vu across the West. The spreading outbreak brought scenes of disruption like the ones that played out in Asia: runs on household basics, canceled public events and a cruise ship ordered to stay at sea over virus fears. The potential for the epidemic to deepen poverty in Africa and the Middle East as the epidemic takes an economic toll is another concern.

The new virus has spread to about 90 countries. The Netherlands reported its first virus death Friday while Serbia, Slovakia, Peru and Cameroon announced their first infections.

The new coronavirus is known to affect the elderly more than other groups.

These are some of the latest developments Friday:

Economic toll grows

The virus’ economic toll from disruptions such as halted travel, closed businesses and reduced factory orders threatens already struggling communities for months to come. The head of the United Nations’ food agency warned of the potential for “absolute devastation” as virus cases worldwide closes in on 100,000 and the outbreak’s effects ripple through Africa and the Middle East.

Virus breaches Vatican walls

A Vatican spokesman confirmed the first case of coronavirus at the city-state that is home to the pope. Spokesman Matteo Bruni said non-emergency medical services at the Vatican have been closed for sanitizing. More details on the identity of the person testing positive were not made available. Pope Francis has been recovering from a cold all week and the Vatican has said he doesn’t have another pathology.

Another cruise ship anchored

Passengers aboard a cruise ship off the California coast were instructed to stay in their cabins as they awaited test results Friday that could show whether the coronavirus is circulating among the more than 3,500 people aboard.

Three Las Vegas family members are among the thousands.

A military helicopter crew lowered test kits onto the 951-foot Grand Princess by rope and later retrieved them for analysis at a lab as the vessel lay at sea off San Francisco, under orders to keep its distance from shore. Princess Cruises said 45 people were selected for testing.

Authorities undertook the testing after a passenger on a previous voyage of the ship died of the coronavirus and at least four others became infected.

“The ship will not come on shore until we appropriately assess the passengers,” California Gov. Gavin Newsom said.