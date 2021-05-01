97°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Nation and World

Mars helicopter gets extra month of flying after acing 4th flight

By Marcia Dunn The Associated Press
April 30, 2021 - 5:02 pm
 
In this image taken by the Mars Perseverance rover and made available by NASA, the Mars Ingenui ...
In this image taken by the Mars Perseverance rover and made available by NASA, the Mars Ingenuity helicopter, right, flies over the surface of the planet on Friday, April 30, 2021. Ingenuity made its fourth flight Friday afternoon, traveling 872 feet (266 meter) at a height of 16 feet (5 meters) for two minutes — considerably farther and longer than before. (NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU/MSSS via AP)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — NASA’s little Mars helicopter has gotten a reprieve.

Instead of wrapping up flight tests at the beginning of May, NASA is giving its Ingenuity helicopter at least an extra month to tackle tough new terrain and serve as a scout for its companion rover, Perseverance.

Officials announced the flight extension Friday, following three short flights in under two weeks for the $85 million tech demo. Soon afterward, there was more good news: Ingenuity — the first powered aircraft to soar at another planet — had aced its fourth flight at Mars.

For Friday’s trip, Ingenuity traveled 872 feet (266 meters) at a height of 16 feet (5 meters) for two minutes — considerably farther and longer than before. An attempt Thursday had failed because of a known software error.

On its fifth flight in another week or so, the 4-pound (1.8-kilogram) chopper will move to a new airfield on Mars, allowing the rover to finally start focusing on its own rock-sampling mission. The rover is seeking signs of ancient life at Jezero Crater, home to a lush lakebed and river delta billions of years ago.

The helicopter team at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, expects to chalk up a sixth and seventh flight in May. The previous limit had been five. If all goes well, the helicopter mission could go even longer.

“Ingenuity loves Mars,” project manager MiMi Aung told reporters. “It takes off and I almost feel the freedom that it feels.”

Now Perseverance will take priority, scoping out the rocks around the Feb. 18 landing site. Ingenuity hitched a ride to Mars on the rover’s belly, launching from Cape Canaveral last summer. Managers expect the rover to collect its first sample in July for return to Earth in a decade.

The rover will continue to relay data and pictures from the helicopter, but stop taking its own chopper shots. The two spacecraft must be within a half-mile (1 kilometer) of one another, for communication relay.

Designed to operate on Mars for 30 days, Ingenuity probably can survive the freezing Martian nights — and repeated flights in the extremely thin atmosphere — for at least another few months.

“We really do expect some finite life,” Aung said, “and so it will be a race between how long these parts surprise us in surviving.”

MOST READ
1
Fox 5 anchor arrested, sentenced in reckless driving case
Fox 5 anchor arrested, sentenced in reckless driving case
2
Column: Raiders can’t afford to lose Aaron Rodgers to Broncos
Column: Raiders can’t afford to lose Aaron Rodgers to Broncos
3
Report of Raiders’ front office friction: ‘bunch of BS’
Report of Raiders’ front office friction: ‘bunch of BS’
4
Raiders make surprising selection in the first round
Raiders make surprising selection in the first round
5
‘Now a full-price offer is a weak offer’: Las Vegas housing a seller’s market
‘Now a full-price offer is a weak offer’: Las Vegas housing a seller’s market
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In this March 13, 2020, file photo, Katherine Quezada shows off her engagement ring as she take ...
Disneyland reopens as US closes in on 100M fully vaccinated
The Associated Press

Visitors cheered and screamed with delight as the Southern California theme park swung open its gates for the first time in 13 months in a powerful symbol of the U.S. rebound.

A family attends the burial service for David Ferreira Gomes, who died from complications relat ...
Brazil COVID deaths hit 400K; gruesome winter forecast
By Mauricio Savarese The Associated Press

Brazil joined the U.S. on Thursday as the second country to officially top 400,000 COVID-19 deaths, losing another 100,000 lives in just one month.

In this Jan. 20, 2021 file photo, Lady Gaga sings the national anthem during President-elect Jo ...
5 arrested in robbery of Lady Gaga’s dogs
By Stefanie Dazio The Associated Press

The woman who returned Lady Gaga’s stolen French bulldogs was among five people arrested in connection with the theft and shooting of the music superstar’s dog walker, Los Angeles police said Thursday.

A member of the wait staff delivers food to outdoor diners along the sidewalk at the Mediterran ...
US economy accelerated at 6.4% rate last quarter
By Martin Crutsinger The Associated Press

The government also said Thursday that the number of Americans seeking unemployment aid reached a new pandemic low last week.

Beds lie inside an indoor stadium converted into COVID-19 treatment center for emergencies in t ...
India adds 375K virus cases; Moderna to boost output
The Associated Press

India set another global record in new virus cases Thursday, with another 375,000 people infected, as the country gears up to open its vaccination rollout to all adults Saturday.

The Colorado River inside Grand Canyon National Park. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)
Woman dies in boating accident inside Grand Canyon
By Felicia Fonseca The Associated Press

One person died and two others were injured in a rafting accident on the Colorado River inside Grand Canyon National Park, authorities said Tuesday.