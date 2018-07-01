Maryland newspaper says it received threats after shooting

The Maryland newspaper where five people were killed by a gunman last week said it received death threats and emails celebrating the shootings following the attack.

Steve Schuh, county executive of Anne Arundel County, holds a copy of The Capital Gazette near the scene of a shooting at the newspaper's office, Friday, June 29, 2018, in Annapolis, Md. A man armed with smoke grenades and a shotgun attacked journalists in the building Thursday, killing several people before police quickly stormed the building and arrested him, police and witnesses said. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

A gunman opened fire at The Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland, on Thursday, June 28, 2018. (Twitter/Joshua McKerrow, The Capital Gazette, @joshuamckerrow @capgaznews)

Annapolis, Md., residents gather for a candlelight vigil across the street from where five journalists were slain Thursday at their newspaper office in Annapolis, Friday, June 29, 2018. Prosecutors say 38-year-old Jarrod W. Ramos opened fire Thursday in the Capital Gazette newsroom. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Photos of five journalists adorn candles during a vigil across the street from where they were slain in their newsroom in Annapolis, Md., Friday, June 29, 2018. Prosecutors say Jarrod W. Ramos opened fire Thursday in the Capital Gazette newsroom. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

A memorial for Capital Gazette sports writer John McNamara is displayed at a seat in the press box before a baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Los Angeles Angels, Friday, June 29, 2018, in Baltimore. McNamara is one of five victims in a shooting in the newspaper's newsroom Thursday in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

The Capital Gazette said in a Sunday editorial that it would not forget being called “an enemy of the people.” President Donald Trump has used identical language to describe the news media.

The Capital Gazette said people also called for the paper to fire a reporter who cursed on national television after seeing her friends shot.

The paper also thanked the community for its support following the shooting and said more than 800 people subscribed to its digital edition.

Jarrod Ramos is charged with murder after police say he opened fire Thursday at the Gazette offices in Annapolis.

Memorial services set for 2 slain journalists

Memorial services for two of the five victims killed in a shooting at the Maryland newspaper have been scheduled for next week.

The Baltimore Sun reports that a “celebration of life” for 59-year-old Rob Hiaasen will be held Monday at the Irvine Nature Center in Owings Mills.

The invitation says shorts are welcome, as the slain Capital assistant managing editor wouldn’t have wanted attendees to have to wear a suit for him.

The newspaper says a memorial service for special publications editor Wendi Winters will take place at noon July 7 at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Annapolis.

Phoenix Geimer, one of Winters’ daughters, announced the plans on Facebook. In lieu of flowers, Geimer urged well-wishers to make a donation to the Girl Scouts of America, the American Civil Liberties Union, Planned Parenthood, or the American Red Cross.