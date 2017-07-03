ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Nation and World

Mass. boy survives 7-story fall without breaking any bones

The Associated Press
July 3, 2017 - 4:57 am
 

QUINCY, Mass. — Police say a 5-year-old boy has survived a fall from a seven-story window in Massachusetts.

Officials say the boy was leaning on a window screen at a condominium in Quincy on Saturday when it popped out.

Police Sgt. Dan Flaherty says the boy held onto the screen and landed in a bush, which cushioned his fall. The child’s parents were in another room at the time.

Flaherty says emergency medical technicians believe the boy did not have any broken bones. The boy was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

While the boy’s fall is still under investigation, Flaherty says it appears to have been a “freak accident.”

 

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Nation and World Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like