Massachusetts doctor convicted of using cellphone in ladies’ room

The Associated Press
May 22, 2019 - 12:48 pm
 

WORCESTER, Mass. — A Massachusetts cardiologist has been found guilty of using his cellphone to photograph a woman in a ladies’ room at the University of Massachusetts Medical School in 2015.

The Telegram & Gazette reports that a jury convicted Dr. Marcus Cooper guilty Wednesday of photographing an unsuspecting nude person and disorderly conduct.

The victim, a medical student at the time, testified that she was using the restroom when she looked up and saw the camera lens of a cellphone over the top of the stall door.

Cooper’s attorney said his client walked into the ladies’ room by mistake. No photos were found.

Cooper no longer works for the medical school and entered into a voluntary agreement with the state Board of Registration in Medicine to stop practicing medicine in Massachusetts.

THE LATEST
House Homeland Security Committee member Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Ill., questions Acting Secret ...
House lawmaker accuses administration for migrant children’s deaths
By Colleen Long The Associated Press

A Democratic lawmaker on Wednesday blamed the Trump administration’s border policies for the deaths of migrant children, and the acting head of the Homeland Security Department lashed out at the “appalling accusation.”

In a photo, released by U.S. Navy, an F/A-18E Super Hornet from the "Jolly Rogers" of Strike Fi ...
Iran doesn’t want war with US , says key Iranian lawmaker
By Nasser Karimi The Associated Press

Iran will “under no circumstances” enter a war either directly or indirectly with the United States, a prominent reformist Iranian lawmaker said Wednesday, as both Washington and Tehran try to ease heightened tensions in the region.

A file image taken Dec. 1, 2001, from television footage in Mazar-i-Sharif, Afghanistan, shows ...
‘American Taliban’ Lindh to be released after nearly 20 years
By Matthew Barakat The Associated Press

John Walker Lindh, the Californian who became known as the American Taliban after he was captured by U.S. forces in the invasion of Afghanistan in late 2001, is set to go free after nearly two decades in prison.

FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2019 file photo, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, left, gestures as his wife ...
Probe inconclusive on racist picture in Va. governor’s yearbook
By Ben Finley and Alan Suderman The Associated Press

An investigation ordered up by a Virginia medical school failed to determine whether Gov. Ralph Northam is in a 1984 yearbook photo of a man in blackface next to someone in a Ku Klux Klan hood and robe.

In this Feb. 28, 2019, photo, Christopher W. Cleary, 27, makes a court appearance in Provo, Uta ...
Serial cyberstalker’s plea deal fits lenient pattern
By Michael Kunzelman, MaryClaire Dale and Colleen Slevin The Associated Press

Only hours before women marched through many U.S. cities in January, Christopher Cleary set off a manhunt when he posted a Facebook message threatening to kill “as many girls as I see” in retaliation for years of romantic rejection.

Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks May 18,2019, during a ...
N. Korea says Biden ‘fool of low IQ’ over Kim criticism
By Kim Tong-Hyung The Associated Press

North Korea has labeled Joe Biden a “fool of low IQ” and an “imbecile bereft of elementary quality as a human being” after the U.S. presidential hopeful called North Korean leader Kim Jong Un a tyrant.