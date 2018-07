A large water main break is flooding a number of streets in downtown Philadelphia.

Water main break flooding downtown Philly streets

PHILADELPHIA — A large water main break is flooding a number of streets in downtown Philadelphia.

WPVI-TV reports the break happened before 4 a.m. Tuesday and a number of center city streets have been closed. There are reports of power outages.

The street flooding has forced the detour of a number of bus routes ahead of the morning commute.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the water main break.