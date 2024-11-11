Mattel apologizes after ‘Wicked’ dolls’ packaging includes link to porn site

Toy manufacturer Mattel has apologized for a misprint that appeared on the packaging of its line of “Wicked” dolls and listed an address for an adult website.

The Mattel logo is printed on the package of one of their toys being offered for sale on April 23, 2024, in Chicago. (Scott Olson/Getty Images/TNS)

The error gained steam this weekend after social media users discovered that the link to the film — wickedmovie.com— was mislabeled, sending consumers to Wicked Pictures, an independent adult film company.

“Mattel was made aware of a misprint on the packaging of the Mattel Wicked collection dolls, primarily sold in the U.S., which intended to direct consumers to the official WickedMovie.com landing page,” said the company in a statement. “We deeply regret this unfortunate error and are taking immediate action to remedy this.”

The merchandise was to coincide with the highly anticipated Universal film. The packaging included the boxes holding Elphaba and Glinda dolls. In the film, Elphaba is played by Cynthia Erivo and Glinda played by Ariana Grande.

News of the eyebrow-raising mistake came a day after Erivo, Grande and Jennifer Lopez, as well as Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth, who starred in the original Broadway blockbuster, appeared at the movie’s premiere at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion. The film, directed by John M. Chu, is set to open in theaters Nov. 22.

On Sunday, the line of dolls manufactured by Mattel was pulled from stores including Target, one of Universal’s retail partners on the movie, and was being removed from other stores such as Walmart, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

“Parents are advised that the misprinted, incorrect website is not appropriate for children. Consumers who already have the product are advised to discard the product packaging or obscure the link and may contact Mattel Customer Service for further information,” said the manufacturer.