Maui shelters ready to open as Hurricane Lane nears

The first emergency shelters are preparing to open as Hurricane Lane heads toward Hawaii.

Contractor David Meyer pushes a plywood board into place over a window in preparation of the approaching strong winds of Hurricane Lane, Wednesday, August 28, 2018, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

Customers queue for propane at a local hardware store, Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

City Mill hardware store sales associates Frank Miller Gascon, left, Lisa Lavilla, fill a table up with duck tape, flashlights, and other hurricane supplies, Wednesday, August 28, 2018, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

Officials plan to open shelters at some schools on the islands of Maui, Molokai and Lanai at 2 p.m. Wednesday with check-in an hour earlier for people with special needs.

Officials on other islands say they will open shelters when needed.

Maui County remains under a hurricane warning, along with the Big Island.

A hurricane watch is in effect for the islands of Oahu, Kauai and Niihau.

Hawaii Emergency Management Agency Administrator Tom Travis said Tuesday there’s not enough shelter space statewide.

He says those who are not in flood zones should stay home.

Officials are working on shelter logistics for Hawaii’s sizeable homeless population.

Many live near beaches and streams that could face flooding.

Navy takes action

The U.S. Navy is moving its ships and submarines out of Hawaii as Hurricane Lane bears down on the state.

Rear Adm. Brian Fort, commander of the Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific, said Wednesday that all ships not currently undergoing maintenance are being moved.

The ships were moved out of Pearl Harbor and will be positioned to help respond after the storm, if needed.

All Hawaii-based Navy aircraft will be kept in hangars or flown to other airfields to avoid the storm.

The National Weather Service said tropical-storm-force winds could begin as early as Wednesday afternoon on the Big Island.