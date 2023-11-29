Mediators aim to extend Israel-Hamas truce in Gaza

Israel has welcomed the release of dozens of hostages in recent days and says it will maintain the truce if Hamas keeps freeing captives.

In this photo provided by Thailand's Foreign Ministry, Thai hostages, who were previously released, hug their newly-freed compatriots at the Shamir Medical Center in Israel, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. Hamas freed several Thai nationals seized in the group's surprise attack on southern Israel last month, releasing them alongside Israeli hostages under a cease-fire deal. (Thailand's Foreign Ministry via AP )

This handout photo provided by GPO shows Gabriela and Mia Leimberg, rear, talking with family from a meeting point in Israeli territory after being released by Hamas, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. (GPO/Handout via AP)

CAPTION CORRECTION CORRECTS LOCATION: People holding an Israeli flag watch the arrival of a helicopter transporting Israeli hostages released by Hamas at the Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel, Tuesday Nov. 28, 2023. Hamas and Israel released more hostages and prisoners under terms of a fragile cease-fire that held for a fifth day Tuesday. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

Israeli soldiers work on a tank near the border with the Gaza Strip, southern Israel, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. on the fifth day of a temporary cease-fire between Israel and Hamas. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip — International mediators appeared to make progress Wednesday on extending the truce in Gaza, encouraging Hamas terrorists to keep freeing hostages in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners and further relief from Israel’s air and ground retaliatory counteroffensive.

The cease-fire will otherwise end within a day.

Israel has welcomed the release of dozens of hostages in recent days and says it will maintain the truce if Hamas keeps freeing captives. Still, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu underscored on Wednesday that Israel will resume its campaign to eliminate Hamas, which has ruled Gaza for 16 years and orchestrated the deadly terrorist attack on Israel that triggered the war.

“After this phase of returning our abductees is exhausted, will Israel return to fighting? So my answer is an unequivocal yes,” he said. “There is no way we are not going back to fighting until the end.”

He spoke ahead of a visit to the region planned this week by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to press for further extensions of the truce and hostage releases.

Weeks of heavy aerial bombardment and a ground invasion demolished vast swaths of Gaza and killed thousands of Palestinians. But it seems to have had little effect on Hamas’ rule, evidenced by its ability to conduct complex negotiations, enforce the cease-fire among other armed groups, and orchestrate the release of hostages.

Hamas leaders, including Yehya Sinwar, have likely relocated to the south.

The Biden administration has told Israel that if it launches an offensive in the south, it must operate with far greater precision.

“How far both sides will be prepared to go in trading hostages and prisoners for the pause is about to be tested, but the pressures and incentives for both to stick with it are at the moment stronger than the incentives to go back to war,” Martin Indyk, a former U.S. ambassador to Israel, wrote on X.

Diplomacy ramps up

The cease-fire is due to end at some point after an exchange of hostages and prisoners Wednesday.

Diaa Rashwan, head of Egypt’s state information services, said negotiations have made progress and that it is “highly likely” an extension will be announced Wednesday.

Egypt, along with Qatar and the U.S., played a key role in mediating the original cease-fire and a two-day extension announced Monday.

The war began with Hamas’ Oct. 7 terrorist attack into southern Israel, in which it killed over 1,200 people, mostly civilians. The terrorists kidnapped some 240 people back into Gaza, including babies, children, women, soldiers, older adults and Thai farm laborers.

Israel responded with a devastating air campaign across Gaza and a ground invasion in the north. More than 13,300 Palestinians have been killed, according to the Health Ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza, which does not differentiate between civilians and combatants.

Israel says 77 of its soldiers have been killed in the ground offensive. Israel says it has killed thousands of terrorists.

Israel’s hostage dilemma

The plight of the captives and shock from the Oct. 7 attack, have galvanized Israeli support for the war. But Netanyahu is also under pressure to bring the hostages home.

Israel said Wednesday around 160 hostages are still held in Gaza. Of those, 126 are men and 35 are women. Four are under the age of 18, and 10 over the age of 75.

The numbers of women and children would allow an extension of another three or four days. From its side, Israel has also been releasing Palestinian women and children.

For men — and especially soldiers — Hamas is expected to push for comparable releases of Palestinian men or prominent figures. Israel has not said how many of the hostages are soldiers.

A total of 60 Israelis have been freed under the truce, most of whom appear physically well but shaken. Another 21 hostages — 19 Thais, one Filipino and one Russian-Israeli — have been released in separate negotiations since the truce began. Before the cease-fire, Hamas released four hostages, and the Israeli army rescued one. Two others were found dead in Gaza.

So far, 180 Palestinians have been freed from Israeli prisons. Most have been teenagers accused of throwing stones and firebombs during confrontations with Israeli forces. Several were women convicted by Israeli military courts of attempting deadly attacks.

———

Jeffery reported from Cairo and Lidman from Jerusalem.