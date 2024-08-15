104°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Mediators hold new Gaza cease-fire talks and hope to head off a wider war

Relatives and supporters of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza hold photos of their loved o ...
Relatives and supporters of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza hold photos of their loved ones during a protest calling for their return in Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Relatives and supporters of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza hold photos of their loved o ...
Relatives and supporters of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza hold photos of their loved ones during a protest calling for their return in Tel Aviv, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Relatives and supporters of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza hold photos of their loved o ...
Relatives and supporters of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza hold photos of their loved ones during a protest calling for their return in Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
More Stories
The breach, which includes Social Security numbers and other sensitive data, could power a raft ...
‘5 alarm wake-up call’: Hackers may have stolen Social Security numbers of every American
FILE - Columbia University President Nemat (Minouche) Shafik testifies before the House Committ ...
Columbia’s president resigns after protests over the Israel-Hamas war
Senior Advisor to U.S. President Joe Biden Amos Hochstein, left, meets with Lebanese caretaker ...
U.S. envoy warns Lebanon-Israel tensions could easily slip ‘out of control’
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the state memorial for Ze'ev Jabotinsky, at M ...
U.S. approves $20B in weapons sales to Israel
By Abby Sewell and Tia Goldenberg The Associated Press
August 15, 2024 - 3:58 pm
 

DOHA, Qatar — International mediators held a new round of talks Thursday aimed at halting the Israel-Hamas war and securing the release of scores of hostages, with a potential deal seen as the best hope of heading off an even larger regional conflict.

The United States, Qatar and Egypt met with an Israeli delegation in Qatar as the Palestinian death toll from the more than 10-month-old war climbed past 40,000, according to the Hamas-run Gaza health authorities, which does not differentiate between civilian and combatant deaths. Hamas did not participate directly in the talks.

White House National Security spokesperson John Kirby called the talks an important step and said they’re expected to run into Friday. He said a lot of work remains given the complexity of the agreement and that negotiators were focusing on its implementation.

A cease-fire in Gaza would likely calm tensions across the region. Diplomats hope it would persuade Iran and Lebanon’s Hezbollah to hold off on retaliating for the killing of a top Hezbollah commander in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut and of Hamas’ top political leader in an explosion in Tehran.

Kirby said that Iran has made preparations and could attack soon with little to no warning and that its rhetoric should be taken seriously.

The mediators have spent months trying to hammer out a three-phase plan in which Hamas would release scores of hostages captured in the Oct. 7 terrorist attack that triggered the war in exchange for a lasting cease-fire, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza and the release of Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.

Both sides have agreed in principle to the plan, which President Joe Biden announced on May 31. But Hamas has proposed “amendments” and Israel has suggested “clarifications,” leading each side to accuse the other of making new demands it can’t accept.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denies that Israel has made new demands, but he has also repeatedly raised questions over whether the cease-fire would last, saying Israel remains committed to “total victory” against Hamas and the release of all the hostages.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - Columbia University President Nemat (Minouche) Shafik testifies before the House Committ ...
Columbia’s president resigns after protests over the Israel-Hamas war
By Michael R. Sisak and Philip Marcelo The Associated Press

The announcement also comes just days after the school confirmed that three deans had resigned after officials said they exchanged disparaging texts during a campus discussion about Jewish life and antisemitism.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the state memorial for Ze'ev Jabotinsky, at M ...
U.S. approves $20B in weapons sales to Israel
By Tara Copp The Associated Press

The U.S. approved $20 billion in arms sales to Israel, including scores of fighter jets and advanced air-to-air missiles, the State Department announced Tuesday.

A passerby takes a photo of police caution tape closing off a part of Pasadena City Hall on Mon ...
Quake shakes LA, Southern California
By John Antczak The Associated Press

A 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck the Los Angeles area. The U.S. Geological Survey said it hit shortly after noon.

Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre To ...
FBI investigating reported hack of Trump emails
By Nicholas Riccardi The Associated Press

The U.S. government has not confirmed that any breach has occurred. On Monday, the FBI said in a statement it was investigating the matter.

Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, left, and Republican presidential ...
Donald Trump’s campaign says its emails were hacked
By Bill Barrow Associated Press

Former President Donald Trump’s presidential campaign said Saturday that it has been hacked and suggested Iranian actors were involved.

This photo shows Double Arch prior to collapse in Rock Creek Bay of the Glen Canyon National Re ...
Famous arch in southern Utah collapses
The Associated Press

Park rangers suspect changing water levels and erosion from waves in Lake Powell contributed to its demise.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Hamas wants plans for a deal instead of more talks; Israel widens evacuation orders
recommend 2
Israel launches assault into Gaza’s Khan Younis as mediators push for cease-fire talks
recommend 3
U.S. prepares to defend Israel as Netanyahu says it’s already at war with Iran
recommend 4
Rivals Hamas and Fatah sign a declaration to form a future government
recommend 5
Harris tells Netanyahu ‘it is time’ to end the war in Gaza
recommend 6
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh assassinated in Tehran