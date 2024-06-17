92°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Meet the US sailors fighting Houthi terrorists — at sea and online

A fighter jet maneuvers on the deck of the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower in the Red Sea on Tuesday, ...
A fighter jet maneuvers on the deck of the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower in the Red Sea on Tuesday, June 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
An HSC-7 helicopter flies toward the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower in the Red Sea on Wednesday, June ...
An HSC-7 helicopter flies toward the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower in the Red Sea on Wednesday, June 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
The USS aircraft carrier Dwight D. Eisenhower sails in the Red Sea on Wednesday, June 12, 2024. ...
The USS aircraft carrier Dwight D. Eisenhower sails in the Red Sea on Wednesday, June 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Flight deck crew members carry out takeoff operations on the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower in the Re ...
Flight deck crew members carry out takeoff operations on the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower in the Red Sea on Tuesday, June 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Fighter jets maneuver during take-off operations on the deck of the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower in ...
Fighter jets maneuver during take-off operations on the deck of the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower in the Red Sea on Tuesday, June 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
More Stories
Pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrate during the University of Michigan's Spring 2024 Commence ...
2 schools slammed over complaints linked to Israel-Hamas war protests
From left, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Cabinet ...
Netanyahu dissolves Israeli War Cabinet after Gantz resigns
A rare white buffalo calf, reportedly born in Yellowstone National Park's Lamar Valley, is show ...
Yellowstone visitors hope to catch a glimpse of rare white buffalo
Surveillance video captured two women and a man walking near the scene. They fled the area in a ...
NYC German consulate targeted during night of anti-Israel vandalism
By Jon Gambrell The Associated Press
June 17, 2024 - 12:04 pm
 

ABOARD THE USS DWIGHT D. EISENHOWER IN THE RED SEA — The USS Dwight D. Eisenhower may be one of the oldest aircraft carriers in the U.S. Navy, but it’s still fighting — despite repeated false claims by Yemen’s Houthi terrorists.

The Houthis and social media accounts supporting them repeatedly have falsely claimed they hit or even sank the carrier in the Red Sea. The carrier leads the U.S. response to the terrorists’ targeting of commercial vessels and warships in the crucial waterway — attacks the Houthis say are aimed at bringing an end to the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip.

The Eisenhower’s leader, Capt. Christopher “Chowdah” Hill, is creatively striking back on social media to counter the misinformation — and boost the morale of the ship’s 5,000 personnel — as the Navy faces its most intense combat since World War II.

“I think it’s been about two or three times in the past six months we’ve allegedly been sunk, which we have not been,” Hill told The Associated Press during a recent visit to the carrier. “It is almost comical at this point. They’re attempting to maybe inspire themselves through misinformation, but it doesn’t work on us.”

The visit by two AP journalists and others to the Eisenhower represents part of the effort the Navy has made to try to counter the Houthi claims. While on board for about a day and a half, journalists escorted by sailors crisscrossed the nuclear-powered ship’s 1,092-foot length. AP journalists also repeatedly circled the Eisenhower from the air in a Seahawk helicopter.

Other than rust on its side from the hot, humid Red Sea air and water apparently leaking from a pipe in a dining room, the ship appeared no worse for wear. Its flight deck bore no blast damage or gaping holes, just the stink of jet fuel, pooled puddles of oily water and the scream of engines before its F/A-18 fighter jets took flight.

Cinnamon rolls and social media

The other half of the information warfare effort has been Hill himself, a native of Quincy, Massachusetts, something noticeable immediately in his South Boston accent. While even the secretive leader of the Houthis, Abdul Malik al-Houthi, has name-dropped the carrier in speeches while making false claims about the vessel, Hill has offered ceaselessly positive messages online about his sailors on board.

Videos of flight operations from the bridge and images of sailors eating cookies in the captain’s chair are constant staples. After one false Houthi claim, Hill responded by posting images of cinnamon rolls and muffins in the bakery on board the Eisenhower — a subtle jab at the claims.

“The whole intent of the social media outreach was to connect with families, to bring them closer to the ship,” Hill said. “So if I can post pictures of sons and daughters, husbands and wives out here, or even fathers and mothers, get it out there, it just kind of brings the family closer to us. And again, that’s our support network. But it also took on another role because everyone else was watching to see what we’re doing.”

Then there’s the “Star Wars” memes and images of Captain Demo, the Labrador-golden retriever mix who roams the ship as a support animal for sailors. And as far as the Houthi forces watching his postings, Hill takes special pleasure in writing about “Taco Tuesday” on the ship.

“We’re going to celebrate ‘Taco Tuesdays’ because it’s my absolute favorite day of the week. That will never end,” the captain said. “If you call that an information warfare campaign, you can. It’s just who I am, you know, at the end of the day.”

‘Go Navy, Beat Houthis’

But morale remains a deep concern for Hill and other leaders on board the ship. The Eisenhower and its allied ships have gotten just one short port call during the eight-month rotation so far to Greece. The carrier also has been the most-deployed carrier among the entire U.S. fleet over the last five years, according to an analysis by the U.S. Naval Institute’s news service.

One sailor, Lt. Joseph Hirl from Raleigh, North Carolina, wore a patch reading: “Go Navy, Beat Houthis.” While that’s a play on the classic call for the annual Army-Navy football game, the naval flight officer stressed that he knew the combat was deadly serious.

“It’s pretty much the day-in, day-out stress of knowing that we are being shot at definitely gives a realism to the whole experience that this is not a normal deployment,” Hirl said.

Meanwhile, munitions also remain a concern. Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro told the U.S. Senate’s Armed Services Committee in May the Navy had spent at least $1 billion in armaments to fight in the Red Sea. Every leader on board the Eisenhower that the AP spoke to acknowledged the Navy was trying to use the right weapon against the Houthis, whose asymmetrical warfare sees them use far cheaper munitions.

“My sailors, my ships are priceless — that’s not a calculus I want a captain to have,” said Capt. David Wroe, the commodore overseeing the guided missile destroyers escorting the Eisenhower. “Now, using the appropriate effect weapon system on the appropriate threat to preserve magazine depth, to have more missiles, is certainly a germane tactical question.”

For now, the Eisenhower continues its patrol along with the USS Philippine Sea, a cruiser, and two destroyers, the USS Gravely and the USS Mason. It’s been extended twice already and there’s always the chance it could happen again. But Hill said his sailors remained ready to fight and he remained ready to continue to captain in his style.

“I came to a revelation at some point in my career that, one of the things that all humans require is to be loved and valued,” Hill said. “So I shouldn’t be afraid, as a leader, to try to love and value everybody, and also to expect other leaders that I’m responsible for to love and value their sailors.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
From left, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Cabinet ...
Netanyahu dissolves Israeli War Cabinet after Gantz resigns
By Tia Goldenberg The Associated Press

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s decision to dissolve the council comes as Israel faces pivotal decisions in the war in Gaza, including a proposed cease-fire.

A rare white buffalo calf, reportedly born in Yellowstone National Park's Lamar Valley, is show ...
Yellowstone visitors hope to catch a glimpse of rare white buffalo
By Matthew Brown, Mead Gruver and Amy Beth Hanson The Associated Press

Grizzly bears and wolves are usually the star attractions for wildlife watchers in Yellowstone but this spring, a tiny and exceedingly rare white buffalo calf has stolen the show.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators listens to a speaker as they protest at Stanford University urgin ...
Hundreds of students walk out at Stanford University graduation
By Rebecca Ellis Los Angeles Times

Hundreds of Stanford University students walked out of their graduation ceremony Sunday in a show of support for Palestinians, capping a tumultuous year on campus rocked by protests related to the Israel-Hamas war.

FILE - Israeli soldiers drive a tank near the Israeli-Gaza border, in southern Israel, Wednesda ...
8 Israeli soldiers killed in southern Gaza
The Associated Press

Israel’s military said Saturday that eight soldiers were killed in southern Gaza in the deadliest attack on Israeli forces in months.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
US Navy faces its most intense combat since World War II
recommend 2
US military targets Houthi radar sites in Yemen after a merchant sailor goes missing
recommend 3
Ship attacked by Yemen’s Houthi rebels was full of grain bound for Iran
recommend 4
Missiles strike ship in Gulf of Aden, sparking blaze in suspected Houthi attack
recommend 5
Another US MQ-9 Reaper drone goes down in Yemen, images purportedly show
recommend 6
Houthis using weapons that can reach Mediterranean Sea, US says