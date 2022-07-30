80°F
Mega Millions confirms 1 winning ticket sold in historic $1.28B drawing

The Associated Press
July 29, 2022 - 7:44 pm
 
Updated July 30, 2022 - 7:29 am
Gordon Midvale fills out a lottery ticket inside a 7-Eleven store in Oakland, Calif., in July 2 ...
Gordon Midvale fills out a lottery ticket inside a 7-Eleven store in Oakland, Calif., in July 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Unused lottery tickets can be seen inside a 7-Eleven store in Oakland, Calif., in July 2022. (A ...
Unused lottery tickets can be seen inside a 7-Eleven store in Oakland, Calif., in July 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Someone in a Chicago suburb won the mammoth Mega Millions jackpot Friday after matching all six numbers to win the top prize of $1.28 billion.

According to megamillions.com, there was one jackpot-winning ticket in the draw Friday night, and it was bought at a Speedway gas station and convenience store in Des Plaines.

The winning numbers in the jackpot are: 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball: 14.

“We are thrilled to have witnessed one of the biggest jackpot wins in Mega Millions history,” Ohio Lottery Director Pat McDonald, currently serving as Lead Director for the Mega Millions Consortium, said in a statement on the lottery’s website. “We’re eager to find out who won and look forward to congratulating the winner soon!”

The jackpot was the nation’s third-largest lottery prize. It grew so large because no one had matched the game’s six selected numbers since April 15. That’s 29 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner.

The $1.28 billion prize is for winners who choose the annuity option, paid annually over 29 years. Most winners opt for the cash option, which for Friday night’s drawing was an estimated $747.2 million.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

According to the Illinois Lottery, the store that sold the ticket is a pretty big winner, too; it will receive a half million dollars just for selling the ticket.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The game is overseen by state lottery officials.

Lottery tickets are not sold in Nevada.

In recent years, thousands of people have flocked to the Primm Valley Lotto Store at Primm to buy Mega Millions and Powerball lottery tickets. The store is about 45 miles southwest of Las Vegas along Interstate 15 on the Nevada-California border. It is the closest one to the Las Vegas Valley selling the tickets.

Also, various locations in northwest Arizona, including Bullhead City and White Hills, sell Mega Millions tickets.

