Mega Millions jackpot climbs over $500B

The Mega Millions Lottery jackpot is expected to be worth at least $502 million at Friday’s drawing.

Customers make their picks before buying lottery tickets at The Lotto Store at Primm just inside the California border next to the Primm Valley Casino Resorts on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Customers line up to buy lottery tickets at The Lotto Store at Primm just inside the California border next to the Primm Valley Casino Resorts on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

The cash option should be worth at least $301 million.

No one claimed the jackpot after Tuesday’s drawing, according to the lottery. The numbers drawn were 7, 25, 43, 56 and 59, plus the gold Mega Ball 13.

This is just the fourth time in Mega Millions history that the jackpot has surged past $500 million, according to the lottery’s web site. The last time was in July 2016 when a single ticket in Indiana won a $536 million prize. And between America’s two big jackpot games Powerball and Mega Millions, Friday’s $502 million jackpot is the 10th largest prize in history.

The Primm Valley Lotto Store, 31900 Las Vegas Blvd. South, is the closest spot to buy lottery tickets, about 45 miles southwest of the valley.

The next closest is the Arizona Last Stop, about 60 miles to the southeast, near mile marker 30 on U.S. Highway 93 in White Hills, Arizona.

