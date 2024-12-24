Mega Millions jackpot nears $1 billion for Christmas Eve drawing

Christmas could come early this year for anyone playing Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot worth an estimated $970 million.

Numbers on tickets for the Mega Millions lottery are selected by a purchaser in Los Angeles, in 2023. Tuesday's Mega Millions jackpot worth an estimated $970 million. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

LOS ANGELES — Christmas could come early this year for anyone playing Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot worth an estimated $970 million.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302 million, according to lottery organizers, and the last jackpot was won in Texas on Sept. 10 for $810 million.

Tuesday’s drawing is at 8 p.m. Pacific time.

If there is a winner or winners on Tuesday, they will claim a portion of the seventh-largest prize in Mega Millions history. Only three tickets won the Mega Millions jackpot this year, the fewest since the multistate game launched in 2002.

There have been 13 jackpot winners in December in the game’s history, but only one winning ticket was pulled on Christmas Eve — in 2002. That winning ticket was sold in New York for a $68-million prize that ultimately went unclaimed, according to the lottery organizers.

While some people swear by their lucky numbers, there is little rhyme or reason behind purchasing a winning ticket.

That being said, there are some locations that have sold more winning tickets than others. The California Lottery lists “Lucky Store” locations on its website.

Bluebird Liquor in Hawthorne has a long, storied history of selling winning tickets to SoCal residents. Since 2021, the liquor store has sold four winning Powerball and four Mega Millions tickets, according to data from the California Lottery.

Joe’s Service Center in Altadena sold a winning ticket for a $2-billion Powerball prize in November 2022.

Las Palmitas Mini Market in downtown Los Angeles sold a winning ticket that won a $1.08-billion prize in June 2023.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

In April, the price of a Mega Millions ticket will increase to $5, but game organizers say they will increase the odds of winning, though details aren’t yet available.