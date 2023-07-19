Mega Millions jackpot rises to $720M, among highest in game’s history

The last time a Mega Millions player hit the top prize was April 18. The next drawing is Friday.

A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

The Mega Millions top prize has grown again to an estimated $720 million after there was no winner of the lottery’s latest giant jackpot.

The numbers drawn Tuesday night were: 19, 22, 31, 37, 54 and gold Mega Ball 18.

Despite the game’s long odds of 1 in 302.6 million, players continue to purchase tickets as the size of the grand prize grows.

The last time a Mega Millions player hit the top prize was April 18. The next drawing is Friday.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as in Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Powerball

The Powerball jackpot grew to an estimated $1 billion after Monday night’s drawing failed to produce a winner. It’s the third biggest Powerball jackpot and the seventh largest in U.S. lottery history.

The next drawing is Wednesday.

Tickets cost $2 for each lottery and are not sold in Nevada. The closest location is at The Lotto Store in Primm, just across the Nevada state line. Arizona outlets also sell lottery tickets.

Primm winner

A lucky lottery player in Primm won big Saturday night. Three winners matched all the numbers in California Lottery’s Fantasy 5 draw, and one purchased their lucky ticket at The Lotto Store in Primm.

— The Review-Journal contributed to this report.