Nation and World

Mega Millions jackpot skyrockets to $970M

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 19, 2021 - 9:37 pm
 
Updated January 19, 2021 - 9:38 pm
People line up to buy Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets at the Primm Valley Lott ...
People line up to buy Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets at the Primm Valley Lotto Store just across the California state line near Primm Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

And the jackpot keeps growing and growing.

Nobody correctly picked tall he correct numbers in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing, and now Saturday’s drawing will be worth an estimated $970 million.

iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/garOJHvgZ6Q” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen>

Tuesday night’s numbers were: 10-19-26-28-50 and a Mega Ball of 16.

According to megamillions.com., Tuesday’s drawing was worth $865 million with a cash option of $638.8 million.

There were 11 tickets that matched five numbers, but not the Mega Ball. Two of those tickets, with the megaplier, are worth $2 million each while the other nine tickets will pay off $1 million.

One match-five winning ticket was sold in California.

Earlier on Tuesday, lottery fever struck at the Primm Valley Lotto store where people braved cold weather to wait in line for hours for a chance to win a fortune.

The good news, they can do it all over again Wednesday morning for a chance to win the Powerball jackpot, which is worth an estimated $730 million.

