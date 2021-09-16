82°F
Nation and World

Mega Millions, Powerball lottery jackpots exceed $400M each

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 15, 2021 - 9:07 pm
 
Updated September 15, 2021 - 11:06 pm
People line up to buy Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets at the Primm Valley Lotto Sto ...
People line up to buy Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets at the Primm Valley Lotto Store just across the California state line near Primm Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The two national lottery rollovers continue.

There were no winning tickets in Powerball on Wednesday night for a jackpot worth an estimated $432 million.

The winning numbers were 1-4-18-46-62 with a Powerball of 25.

The Saturday drawing will be worth $457 million (cash payout of $331.6 million).

On Tuesday, no one won the Mega Millions jackpot. Friday’s drawing will be worth an estimated $405 million. The cash value will be near $294.7 million.

The Tuesday numbers were 4-13-19-63-64 with a Megaplier of 16.

Two ticketholders in Florida match the five numbers, but not the Megaplier.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million while the odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot is 1 in 302.5 million.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

