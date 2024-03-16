Mega Millions remains elusive, $815M jackpot will rise

One ticket in New York did get all five regular numbers and with a megaplier of 5x, the holder will get $5 million before taxes.

A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Kennesaw, Ga. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

No tickets had all the drawn numbers to win a $815 million Mega Millions jackpot Friday night.

The winning numbers were 13-25-50-51-66 with a Mega ball of 6.

One ticket in New York did get all five regular numbers and with a megaplier of 5x, the holder will get $5 million before taxes.

The Saturday night Powerball drawing will be worth $600 million, $285.9 million for a lump sum.

The odds of winning either nationwide lottery is around 1 in 300 million.

The Mega Millions is drawn on Tuesday and Friday.

