Mega Millions remains elusive, $815M jackpot will rise
One ticket in New York did get all five regular numbers and with a megaplier of 5x, the holder will get $5 million before taxes.
No tickets had all the drawn numbers to win a $815 million Mega Millions jackpot Friday night.
The winning numbers were 13-25-50-51-66 with a Mega ball of 6.
The Saturday night Powerball drawing will be worth $600 million, $285.9 million for a lump sum.
The odds of winning either nationwide lottery is around 1 in 300 million.
The Mega Millions is drawn on Tuesday and Friday.
