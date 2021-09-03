Mega Millions rolls over; $367M Powerball numbers drawn

At least one weekend lottery jackpot went unclaimed while another was still being calculated Saturday night.

Powerball tickets (The Associated Press)

At least one weekend lottery jackpot went unclaimed while another was still being calculated Saturday night.

The winning Powerball numbers drawn Saturday were 32-35-40-52-54 with 1 for the Powerball. The jackpot was estimated at $367 million with a cash option of $265.4 million

Nobody won the Friday Mega Millions jackpot, which was estimated at $323 million.

The winning numbers were 7-10-12-61-65 with a 3 Mega Ball.

The Tuesday Mega Millions drawing will be worth an estimated $345 million

The odds of winning Powerball are 1 in 292 million while the odds to win Mega Millions are 1 in 312 million.

Nevada is one of five states that does not offer Mega Millions or Powerball, but the Primm Valley Lotto Store sits just over the border on the California side about 45 miles from Las Vegas off Interstate 15.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.