Mega Millions worth $940M after 28 drawings, no winners

Will there finally be a Mega Millions winner on Friday night, or will we have another $1 billion jackpot early next week?

The drawing is 8 p.m. Friday with a jackpot of $940 million ($472.5 million cash value), making it the fifth-largest Mega Millions drawing ever.

If there is no winner, the Tuesday jackpot is expected to be worth $1.05 billion.

The winning numbers Tuesday when the jackpot was $910 million were: 3, 5, 6, 44, 61 and gold Mega Ball 25.

A $1.08 billion Powerball prize was won by a player last week in Los Angeles. California lottery officials haven’t announced a winner, which was the sixth-largest in U.S. history.

Jackpots in the two nearly nationwide games grow so large because the steep odds make winning so unlikely, allowing the grand prize to roll over again and again.

The last time someone beat Mega Millions’ odds of 1 in 302.5 million and won a jackpot was April 18 — that’s 28 drawings without a big winner.

Mega Millions tickets cost $2 per play. Players can add the Megaplier for $1 to multiply any non-jackpot prize they win.

They are sold in 47 jurisdictions: 45 states; Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

