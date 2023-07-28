110°F
Nation and World

Mega Millions worth $940M after 28 drawings, no winners

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 28, 2023 - 4:15 pm
 
A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene ...
A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Will there finally be a Mega Millions winner on Friday night, or will we have another $1 billion jackpot early next week?

The drawing is 8 p.m. Friday with a jackpot of $940 million ($472.5 million cash value), making it the fifth-largest Mega Millions drawing ever.

If there is no winner, the Tuesday jackpot is expected to be worth $1.05 billion.

The winning numbers Tuesday when the jackpot was $910 million were: 3, 5, 6, 44, 61 and gold Mega Ball 25.

A $1.08 billion Powerball prize was won by a player last week in Los Angeles. California lottery officials haven’t announced a winner, which was the sixth-largest in U.S. history.

Jackpots in the two nearly nationwide games grow so large because the steep odds make winning so unlikely, allowing the grand prize to roll over again and again.

The last time someone beat Mega Millions’ odds of 1 in 302.5 million and won a jackpot was April 18 — that’s 28 drawings without a big winner.

Mega Millions tickets cost $2 per play. Players can add the Megaplier for $1 to multiply any non-jackpot prize they win.

They are sold in 47 jurisdictions: 45 states; Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

— The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Tony Bennett, legendary American singer and artist, dies at 96
By Charles J. Gans The Associated Press

He released more than 70 albums, bringing him 19 competitive Grammys — all but two after he reached his 60s — and enjoyed deep and lasting affection from fans and fellow artists.

