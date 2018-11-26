Melania Trump unveils White House holiday display — PHOTOS

The official White House Christmas tree is seen in the Blue Room during the Christmas press preview at the White House in Washington, Monday, Nov. 26, 2018. The tree measures 18 feet tall and is dressed in over 500 feet of blue velvet ribbon embroidered in gold with each State and territory. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Topiary trees line the East colonnade during the 2018 Christmas Press Preview at the White House in Washington, Monday, Nov. 26, 2018. Christmas has arrived at the White House. First lady Melania Trump unveiled the 2018 White House holiday decor on Monday. She designed the decor, which features a theme of "American Treasures." (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

The Grand Foyer and Cross Hall leading into the Blue Room and the official White House Christmas tree are viewed during the 2018 Christmas preview at the White House in Washington, Monday, Nov. 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

A wreath made of "Be Best" pencils is seen in the Red Room during a 2018 Christmas preview at the White House in Washington, Monday, Nov. 26, 2018. Christmas has arrived at the White House for 2018 as first lady Melania Trump unveiled the holiday decor. She designed the decor, which features a theme of "American Treasures." (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

The First Family's holiday card is seen behind glass in Booksellers during the 2018 Christmas preview at the White House in Washington, Monday, Nov. 26, 2018. Christmas has arrived at the White House for 2018 as first lady Melania Trump unveiled the holiday decor. She designed the decor, which features a theme of "American Treasures." (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

WASHINGTON — The 2018 White House holiday decor features a theme of “American Treasures.”

Decorations include a tree trimmed by Gold Star families — those killed in military service — as well as an array of topiary trees and mantelpieces featuring the skylines of New York City, St. Louis, Chicago and San Francisco.

Also on display are the customary gingerbread house and the traditional White House tree, which stands at 18 feet (5.5 meters) tall.

First lady Melania Trump tweeted a video showing her walking among this year’s holiday decorations, which also include an ornament emblazoned with the slogan for her child well-being campaign, Be Best.

The People’s House @WhiteHouse is ready to celebrate Christmas and the holiday season! pic.twitter.com/oejKW3mC15 — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) November 26, 2018