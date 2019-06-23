91°F
Nation and World

Member of armed border group indicted for impersonation

The Associated Press
June 23, 2019 - 11:29 am
 

GUTHRIE, Okla. — A man who has been a spokesman for a group of armed civilians patrolling the U.S.-Mexico border has been charged with impersonating a U.S. officer or employee.

Federal prosecutors in New Mexico say an indictment returned Wednesday by a grand jury in that state charged 44-year-old James Christopher Benvie with two counts of false personation of a U.S. officer or employee. He faces up to three years in prison if convicted.

Prosecutors said that Benvie, of Albany, Minnesota, made an initial appearance in federal court Friday in Guthrie, Oklahoma, after the FBI arrested him there.

The indictment alleges Benvie committed the offenses in Dona Ana County on April 15 and April 17.

A detention hearing is set for Tuesday. He’ll be transported to New Mexico for prosecution.

