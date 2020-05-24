88°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Memorial Day weekend draws crowds and triggers warnings

By Curt Anderson and Brian Mahoney The Associated Press
May 24, 2020 - 2:28 pm
 

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Memorial Day weekend marking the unofficial start of summer in the U.S. meant big crowds at beaches and warnings from authorities Sunday about people disregarding the coronavirus social-distancing rules and risking a resurgence of the scourge that has killed nearly 100,000 Americans.

Sheriff’s deputies and beach patrols tried to make sure people kept their distance from others as they soaked up the rays on the sand and at parks and other recreation sites around the country.

In the Tampa area along Florida’s Gulf Coast, the crowds were so big that authorities took the extraordinary step of closing parking lots because they were full.

On the Sunday talk shows, Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force, said she was “very concerned” about scenes of people crowding together over the weekend.

“We really want to be clear all the time that social distancing is absolutely critical. And if you can’t social distance and you’re outside, you must wear a mask,” she said on ABC’s “This Week.”

In Missouri, people packed bars and restaurants at the Lake of the Ozarks, a vacation spot popular with Chicagoans, over the weekend. One video showed a crammed pool where vacationers lounged close together without masks, St. Louis station KMOV-TV reported.

In West Virginia, ATV riders jammed the vast, 700-mile Hatfield-McCoy network of all-terrain vehicle trails on the first weekend it was allowed to reopen since the outbreak took hold. Campgrounds and cabins were opened as well.

“Being able to open now will help our trail businesses recover,” Jeff Lusk, executive director of the Hatfield-McCoy Regional Recreation Authority, told the Charleston Gazette-Mail.

In Daytona Beach, Florida, gunfire erupted Saturday night along a beachside road where more than 200 people had gathered and were seen partying and dancing despite the restrictions. Several people were wounded and taken to the hospital, authorities said.

“We got slammed. Disney is closed, Universal is closed. Everything is closed so where did everybody come with the first warm day with 50 percent opening? Everybody came to the beach,” Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said at a Sunday news conference, referring to crowds in the Daytona Beach area.

But officials in California said most people were covering their faces and keep their distance even as they ventured to beaches and parks. Stay-at-home restrictions eased across much of the state.

Many Southern California beaches were open only for swimming, running and other activities. Sunbathing and group activities such as volleyball were prohibited.

At New York’s Orchard Beach in the Bronx, kids played with toys, and people sat in folding chairs. Some wore winter coats on a cool and breezy day, and many wore masks and sat apart from others.

“Good to be outside. Fresh air. Just good to enjoy the outdoors,” said Danovan Clacken, whose face was covered.

The U.S. is on track to surpass 100,000 coronavirus deaths in the next few days, while Europe has seen over 169,000 dead, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University that almost certainly understates the toll. Worldwide, more than 5.3 million people have been infected and 342,000 have died.

The New York Times marked the horror by devoting Sunday’s entire front page to a long list of names of those who have died in the United States. The headline: “An Incalculable Loss.”

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump went golfing for the second day in a row in Virginia. Trump had not played for weeks before this weekend.

Trump said on the syndicated Sunday program “Full Measure With Sharyl Attkisson” that he is feeling fine after taking a two-week course of the unproven drug hydroxychloroquine and a zinc supplement to protect him against the virus.

The president has spent weeks pushing the drug against the advice of many of his administration’s top medical professionals. Hydroxychloroquine can have deadly side effects.

The issue of wearing masks in public and staying several feet apart has become fraught politically, with some Americans taking to the streets to protest such rules as a violation of their rights.

Repubican Gov. Mike DeWine of Ohio, who has been targeted by such demonstrations, insisted the precautions should not be a partisan issue.

“This is not about whether you are liberal or conservative, left or right, Republican or Democrat,” DeWine said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” “It’s been very clear what the studies have shown, you wear the mask not to protect yourself so much as to protect others.”

Meanwhile, in Maryland, several state lawmakers, religious leaders and others are appealing a federal judge’s refusal to strike down a stay-at-home order and other restrictions that Republican Gov. Larry Hogan imposed.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals opened a docket for the case on Friday after a federal judge denied an attempt to block Hogan’s order. The governor lifted the stay-at-home order effective May 15, but many hard-hit counties extended their own orders.

Across Europe, meanwhile, a mishmash of travel restrictions appears to be on the horizon, often depending on what passports visitors carry.

Beginning Monday, France is relaxing its border restrictions, allowing in migrant workers and family visitors from other European countries. Italy, which plans to open regional and international borders on June 3 in a bid to boost tourism, is only now allowing locals back to beaches in their own regions with restrictions.

For the first time in months, the faithful gathered in St. Peter’s Square for the traditional Sunday papal blessing, but they kept their distance from one another. Some 2,000 Muslims gathered for Eid al-Fitr prayers at a sports complex in a Paris suburb, spaced 3 feet apart and wearing masks.

Beachside communities in England urged Londoners and others to stay away after rules were eased to allow people to drive any distance for exercise or recreation. The southern coastal city of Brighton said: “Wish you were here — but not just yet.” Wales kept up its “Later” tourism campaign, reminding people that its hotels, restaurants and tourist sites are still closed.

MOST READ
1
Casinos ready to open doors, tourists ready to return to Las Vegas
Casinos ready to open doors, tourists ready to return to Las Vegas
2
Fire destroys fish warehouse on San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf
Fire destroys fish warehouse on San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf
3
Poker players skeptical of four-handed games
Poker players skeptical of four-handed games
4
Las Vegas employees could get hazard bonus, even if they didn’t work
Las Vegas employees could get hazard bonus, even if they didn’t work
5
More than 200 new cases of coronavirus reported in Clark County
More than 200 new cases of coronavirus reported in Clark County
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Donald Trump points during a "Rolling to Remember Ceremony," to honor the n ...
White House imposes coronavirus travel ban on Brazil
By Darlene Superville The Associated Press

The White House on Sunday broadened its travel ban against countries hard-hit by the coronavirus by denying admission to foreigners who have been in Brazil during the two-week period before they hoped to enter the U.S.

A protester is detained by riot police during a demonstration against Beijing's national securi ...
Hong Kong police fire tear gas, water cannon at protesters
By Zen Soo The Associated Press

Hong Kong police fired tear gas and a water cannon at protesters in a popular shopping district Sunday, as thousands took to the streets to march against China’s move to impose national security legislation on the city.

In this photo issued by 10 Downing Street, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during ...
UK leader Johnson stands by aide over 250-mile lockdown trip
By Jill Lawless The Associated Press

Britain’s lockdown, which began March 23, stipulated that people should remain at their primary residence, leaving only for essential local errands and exercise.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, wearing a face mask in line with public health restr ...
Netanyahu rips justice system as trial begins in Jerusalem
By Aron Heller The Associated Press

JERUSALEM — To the sounds of his impassioned supporters chanting outside, a defiant Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu strode into a Jerusalem courtroom Sunday to face corruption charges in a long-awaited trial that has overshadowed three inconclusive elections and deeply divided the country.

The motorcade for President Donald Trump arrives at Trump National Golf Club, Saturday, May 23, ...
Trump plays golf for 1st time since the coronavirus pandemic
By Darlene Superville The Associated Press

President Donald Trump played golf Saturday for the first time since he declared the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency more than two months ago, leading to the shutdown of much of American society.

This photo provided by Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Patricia Ripley. (The As ...
Miami mom accused of faking son’s abduction, faces murder charge
By Curt Anderson and Adriana Gomez Licon The Associated Press

A Miami woman faked her son’s abduction after trying to drown him twice, with witnesses rescuing the boy from a canal the first time, and the second attempt ending in the boy’s death, officials said Saturday.

San Francisco firefighters battle a blaze Saturday, May 23, 2020. (San Francisco Firefighters 798)
Fire destroys fish warehouse on San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf
The Associated Press

A fire engulfed a warehouse on San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf early Saturday, sending a thick plume of smoke over the waterfront and threatening to spread to a historic World War II-era ship before firefighters brought the flames under control.

Read More