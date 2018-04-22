Memorial to be held for woman killed on Southwest flight

A memorial service is scheduled for an Albuquerque woman who died after an in-flight accident on a Southwest Airlines plane that made an emergency landing in Philadelphia.

National Transportation Safety Board investigators examine damage to the engine of the Southwest Airlines plane that made an emergency landing at Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. The Southwest Airlines jet blew the engine at 32,000 feet and got hit by shrapnel that smashed a window, setting off a desperate scramble by passengers to save a woman from getting sucked out. She later died, and seven others were injured. (NTSB via AP)

Family, friends and community leaders are mourning the death of Jennifer Riordan of Albuquerque, N.M. (Marla Brose/The Albuquerque Journal via AP)

This April 17, 2018 photo provided by Marty Martinez shows the window that was shattered after a jet engine of a Southwest Airlines airplane blew out at altitude, resulting in the death of a woman who was nearly sucked from the window during the flight of the Boeing 737 bound from New York to Dallas with 149 people aboard, shown after it made an emergency landing in Philadelphia. (Marty Martinez via AP)

In this April 17, 2018 photo provided by Marty Martinez, Martinez, left, appears with other passengers after a jet engine blew out on the Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 plane he was flying in from New York to Dallas, resulting in the death of a woman who was nearly sucked from a window during the flight with 149 people aboard. A preliminary examination of the blown jet engine that set off a terrifying chain of events showed evidence of "metal fatigue," according to the National Transportation Safety Board. (Marty Martinez via AP)

The service for Jennifer Riordan is set for 6 p.m. Sunday at her alma mater, the University of New Mexico.

The 43-year-old bank executive and mother of two died Tuesday from injuries suffered on a flight that was headed to Dallas from New York’s LaGuardia Airport.

One of the plane’s engines reportedly exploded early in the flight, sending shrapnel through a window.

Passengers say Riordan was partially blown out of a damaged window on the jet.

She later died at a hospital from blunt impact trauma.

Riordan served as vice president of community relations for Wells Fargo’s New Mexico operations.