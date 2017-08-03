ad-fullscreen
Nation and World

Mermaid-painted shed apparently drifted 200 miles from Florida

The Associated Press
August 3, 2017 - 9:36 am
 

GRAND ISLE, La. — A tiny building sporting a painting of a blonde, blue-tailed mermaid apparently drifted 200 miles from Florida to south of Louisiana.

The Coast Guard released a photo of the floating dock found 180 miles south of Grand Isle, Louisiana. Petty Officer Travis Magee says several people have reported seeing it on Key West, Florida.

A Coast Guard news release says it was reported to have broken free from its mooring without anyone aboard.

The building is green with lavender trim. The side that would have faced land features a painting of the mermaid, a sea turtle and an octopus. Above the blue door on one end, a sign appears to include the word “shed.”

Magee says there’s no report of anyone claiming ownership.

