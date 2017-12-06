MeToo movement earns Time’s Person of the Year honor

The anti-harassment #MeToo movement has been named Time magazine’s Person of the Year.

People participate in a protest march for survivors of sexual assault and their supporters in Hollywood, Los Angeles, November 12, 2017. (Lucy Nicholson/Reuters)

In the wake of revelations about Harvey Weinstein and other men, millions have shared their stories about being sexually harassed and assaulted.

The announcement was made Wednesday on NBC’s “Today” show, where longtime host Matt Lauer was recently fired amid harassment allegations.

“This is the fastest moving social change we’ve seen in decades, and it began with individual acts of courage by hundreds of women — and some men, too — who came forward to tell their own stories,” Time editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal told NBC’s “Today” program, referring to them as “the silence breakers.”

Other finalists included President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and quarterback Colin Kaepernick.